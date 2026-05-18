  • Outdoors Outdoors

Kansas adds honeysuckle and other invasive plants choking out native habitat to 'Noxious Weed List'

The changes, announced by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, follow what the agency described as an extensive review process.

by Hope Nguyen
Clusters of white and pink honeysuckle flowers among vibrant green leaves.

Photo Credit: iStock

Kansas is taking a significant step to protect native ecosystems and help landowners avoid costly environmental damage caused by invasive plants.

State agriculture officials have approved updates to the Kansas Noxious Weed List, adding and reclassifying invasive plants beginning this month.

The changes, announced by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, follow what the agency described as an extensive review process.

According to KSNT, the updated rules will affect landowners, farmers, and local governments across the state, with the goal of addressing harmful species before they become even more difficult and expensive to control.

That is welcome news for both the environment and everyday Kansans.

Invasive plants can spread aggressively, crowding out native vegetation that birds, pollinators, and other wildlife rely on for food and shelter. When invasive weeds and shrubs take over, they can reduce biodiversity, weaken habitat, increase erosion risks, and make land harder to manage.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work

The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required.

And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included.

For agricultural communities, the impact can be especially costly. Invasive species can reduce crop yields, diminish forage quality for livestock, and force landowners to spend more money on long-term control efforts.

By updating the list now, Kansas is giving communities a chance to intervene earlier, when management is often more affordable and more effective.

The state classifies noxious weeds into three categories based on their spread.

Category A weeds have only a limited presence in Kansas and are targeted for rapid containment or eradication. Category B weeds are already established but still manageable through coordinated control efforts. Category C weeds are widespread and require longer-term management strategies.

That tiered system helps officials decide where resources and enforcement efforts can have the greatest impact.

Kansas law already requires listed noxious weeds to be controlled using approved methods, and the newly added species will qualify for reduced-cost herbicides available through county weed departments. 

That support could ease some of the financial pressure on landowners while helping protect farms, prairies, and grazing land from further damage.

The benefits extend beyond agriculture. Healthier native plant communities can support pollinators, improve soil stability, reduce erosion, and make landscapes more resilient to drought and extreme weather over time.

Preventing invasive species from dominating a landscape can also reduce future restoration costs and help preserve the natural character of local ecosystems.

Anyone who manages land in Kansas may want to review the updated rules before they take effect.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says residents can learn more through the Kansas Noxious Weed Control Program or by contacting the County Weed Directors Association of Kansas for information about local weed management resources.

In perhaps the clearest argument for acting early, the department noted that "effective weed management can improve land productivity, increase crop and forage yield, enhance overall property value, and reduce future costs of weed control if invasive weeds continue to spread."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.

Cool Picks

EnergySage solar panels on roof.
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider