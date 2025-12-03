Passerby shares unbelievable video of disturbing act in local park: 'I just can't comprehend'

"It is absurd how casual people are about it."

Littering is always disrespectful and terrible for the environment, but seeing people discard their trash directly in natural spaces makes it even more infuriating.

A Reddit user shared a video in the r/KansasCity subreddit of two people dumping garbage from their car onto the side of the road in a local city park (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear).

"I just can't comprehend how someone could think this is acceptable... I realize this area is treated like a dumping ground and see the trash all over the place, but [it's my] first time witnessing someone dumping stuff, let alone so brave and in daylight," they said in the post.

Being sustainable and climate-aware starts with a fundamental respect for nature. We're seeing an uptick of wildlife-human interactions that can be dangerous or even deadly, and this should be a warning sign to everyone that the environment is not being properly protected.

People who treat the world as their dumping ground are abusing the wildlife that live there and making it harder for other humans to experience and enjoy nature areas like trails, beaches, and parks.

Hundreds of commenters were furious to see the video evidence of people carelessly tossing their trash right next to trees, including locals who have experienced the problem firsthand.

"I live around here and people dump trash like it's a second job. It's a wooded area and so beautiful when there's not piles of garbage behind every tree. We have wild deer, turkeys, raccoons, all kinds of animals that this junk disturbs. It makes me sad, and makes living here frustrating," one user said.

"KCMO has a special illegal dumping investigation tip hotline, available through 311 city services. Please call it!! Couple years ago I called them on somebody I caught dumping, two detectives came next day and investigated and talked at length with the suspect," another commenter said.

"I want rampant enforcement on littering. It is absurd how casual people are about it," a user commented.

