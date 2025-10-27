High-tech company discovers game-changing use for common beach litter: 'Our mission focuses on creating value'

In Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, a new factory is turning the region's plastic pollution problem into an economic opportunity, and it's changing how communities think about waste.

The facility, launched by BRAC under the Plastic Free Rivers and Seas for South Asia (PLEASE) project, collects single-use plastic waste from local rivers, beaches, and neighborhoods, transforming it into durable pellets that can be used to make everything from furniture to construction materials.

"Our mission focuses on creating value from low-grade plastics and going beyond simple recycling," said Rukhsar Sultana, a project official, to The Business Standard. She also said the project aims to "close the loop, protect the sea, empower communities, and turn discarded plastics into practical solutions rather than pollution."

At the recycling plant in Ramu upazila, workers sort through discarded polythene into types like polypropylene and low-density polyethylene before shredding, washing, melting, and turning it into valuable pellets. Those pellets become the raw material for recycled lumber, sheets, and furniture — sturdy alternatives to wood that are both cost-effective and long-lasting.

Entrepreneurs are already taking notice. One buyer, local business owner Osman Sorowar, told TBS that he plans to use the factory's heavy-duty recycled pellets to make stronger, more sustainable polythene sheets for salt cultivation.

The facility's technology also creates jobs, especially for women. "My income helps run my family," said Shahena Akter, one of a dozen women employed to sort plastic by hand.

Every day, more than 34 tons of plastic waste are dumped on Cox's Bazar's beaches, much of it single-use packaging that typically ends up in the sea. By intercepting this waste before it reaches the ocean, BRAC's initiative is giving low-value plastics a second life — and helping to protect marine ecosystems.

A floating barrier installed in one of Cox's Bazar's waterways also traps plastic waste before it can enter open water, collecting up to 60 kilograms of debris daily, including bottles, wrappers, and packaging. This is particularly beneficial for local communities, as plastic in the ocean ends up breaking down into microplastics, which have already been shown to be harmful for our health. Believe it or not, microplastics don't stay in the ocean — they eventually end up in our soil, food chain, and even our bodies.

Beyond cleaning up the coast, the project's recycled products are being used to build climate-resilient structures in coastal communities vulnerable to flooding and erosion. It's a win for both people and the planet — creating economic opportunity while cutting pollution and demand for virgin materials. Readers at home can also help tackle our plastic problem by choosing plastic-free options for everyday products.

BRAC's team hopes to scale up the operation and establish carbon credit partnerships to help sustain the model financially. If successful, the system could serve as a blueprint for other coastal regions dealing with plastic waste. It's proof that innovative recycling can do more than just clean up beaches — it can create livelihoods, strengthen infrastructure, and redefine what "trash" can become.

