Tourists spark outrage after reckless encounter with wild predator caught on camera: 'Stop acting dumb'

Last year, national parks received a record 331.9 million visits, the National Park Service reported. These visits marked a 2% increase from 2023, and with increased use of national parks and outdoor spaces comes increased encounters with wildlife. A video posted to the Tourons of National Parks Instagram account (@touronsofnationalparks) demonstrates a wildlife encounter gone wrong.

The video depicts a young bear opening a car door and two people attempting to stop it. The people run toward the bear, but it changes course and chases them instead. The bear's hot pursuit evokes horrified screams from the wannabe heroes and the videographer.

This encounter is one of many featured on the Tourons of National Parks Instagram page. It shares instances in which people clash with wildlife and nature across national parks.

From 1999 to 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 1,314 fatalities from bites or strikes from mammals –– like the bear in the video. Fatal interactions with wildlife could continue with the rising use of national parks and outdoor spaces if visitors do not know how to manage these potential threats.

Feeding or getting too close to wildlife can harm both people and animals. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommends not to approach bears and to stay 300 feet away from them. The agency also advises not to feed bears and to keep food, garbage, and other attractants in locked vehicles or bear-resistant containers to prevent dangerous run-ins.

If you do encounter a bear, you should remain calm, talk to the bear to identify yourself as a human, and leave the area while avoiding yelling at or running from the bear, per the National Park Service.

While the people in the video did not follow these guidelines, their experience can serve as a valuable lesson. Others shared their reactions to the video in the comments.

"Genius! Lock your cars while in bear country and don't keep food in there," one commenter said.

"That cute little bear could literally kill you with one deep cut from his claws. Stop acting dumb," another wrote.

