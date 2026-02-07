Residents stunned after being forced to make major changes to centuries-old winter tradition: 'It is a matter of concern'

"This is for the first time in my life."

A centuries-old winter festival in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district took place without snow for the first time that anyone in the community can remember, reinforcing how shifting weather patterns can disrupt daily life.

What's happening?

Devotees gathered throughout the Doda district to celebrate the Kanchoth festival on Jan. 21, but the sacred event unfolded without any snowfall, per the State Times.

Participants wearing ceremonial wedding garments participated in their customary worship at temple sites and freshwater sources, departing from generations of tradition.

Traditional stories recount that Kanchoth honors the wedding of the deities Shiva and Parvati, with believers holding that the bride asked for a ceremonial seat made of snow. This established that snowfall during the festivities serves as evidence of holy approval for their sacred union.

Female participants who observe the annual commemoration reported never previously experiencing the occasion without winter precipitation covering the landscape.

"This is for the first time in my life that the festival is observed minus snow. It is a matter of concern for us because there is also a lack of rainfall and we are eagerly waiting for snowfall," 74-year-old Shakuntla Devi said, per the State Times.

Why is the lack of snow important?

Occasional periods of warmer weather have always existed throughout the world — but scientists have long agreed that human-driven warming is strengthening extreme weather events, making snow droughts more frequent and severe.

Missing snowfall during Kanchoth is also a sign of wider disruptions. Mountain settlements that depend on winter accumulation to refill water reserves and sustain farming operations can suffer, endangering both lives and livelihoods.

Himalayan territories can be particularly vulnerable, as rising temperatures reduce frozen precipitation at lower elevation levels. Settlements that historically received dependable winter snow are now facing unpredictability, which can undermine future plans for commerce and sustainability.

What's being done about changing weather patterns?

Community members are conducting special prayers requesting improved conditions and the restoration of precipitation patterns. Addressing the underlying causes requires broad efforts to slow warming trends, including shifting away from energy sources that generate pollution.

Championing policies that address rising global temperatures helps preserve natural systems and cultural traditions. Exploring critical climate issues helps people be informed participants in finding solutions that protect vulnerable populations.

