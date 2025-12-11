  • Outdoors Outdoors

Video of tourists harassing wildlife sparks outrage online: '[It] made me feel gross all over'

This is part of a growing problem happening at national parks.

by Audrey Brewer
A cruel video of two people harassing a jungle insect is leaving Redditors' speechless and heartbroken.

Photo Credit: iStock

Shocking footage of two people messing with a large insect in the jungle is leaving Redditors speechless and heartbroken.

In the r/WinStupidPrizes subreddit, the video shows two men sitting in what appears to be a jungle or forest. The first man has a large green insect sitting peacefully on his face before the second man aggressively grabs it to place it on his own face. 

Playing with the local wildlife
byu/reano76 inWinStupidPrizes

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

That's when things take a turn. The insect is clearly in distress and begins to bite down on the second man's face in self-defense. He tries to pull it off in a slight panic, and in doing so, ends up grabbing the insect's head with one hand and pulling its body away with another, effectively killing it in a gruesome and unnecessary display.

Unfortunately, people tend to write off insects as disposable, easily ignored, or worse, squished because they're afraid of them or find them to be a nuisance. But insects play a vital role in every ecosystem on the planet, serving as an integral part of the food chain, working as pollinators, and consuming decomposing plant matter to return nutrients to the soil.

These men's actions with the insect are part of a larger issue with people getting too close to wildlife and causing incredible harm. In many parks around the world, people have observed tourists getting dangerously close to large animals like elk, moose, and bears, all of which can cause far worse damage than a bite to the face if threatened. That's why it's important to give all animals, from insects on up to massive mammals, a respectful distance.


Redditors in the comments were horrified by the man's actions. 

"No joke. He literally ripped his spine out," one person wrote

Another added, "That's not how you handle a bug peacefully. He was looking for a fight with it the way he grabbed it there."

"That made me feel gross all over," another Redditor wrote, perfectly summing up the senseless actions of the man.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x