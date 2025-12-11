Video of tourists harassing wildlife sparks outrage online: '[It] made me feel gross all over'

Shocking footage of two people messing with a large insect in the jungle is leaving Redditors speechless and heartbroken.

In the r/WinStupidPrizes subreddit, the video shows two men sitting in what appears to be a jungle or forest. The first man has a large green insect sitting peacefully on his face before the second man aggressively grabs it to place it on his own face.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

That's when things take a turn. The insect is clearly in distress and begins to bite down on the second man's face in self-defense. He tries to pull it off in a slight panic, and in doing so, ends up grabbing the insect's head with one hand and pulling its body away with another, effectively killing it in a gruesome and unnecessary display.

Unfortunately, people tend to write off insects as disposable, easily ignored, or worse, squished because they're afraid of them or find them to be a nuisance. But insects play a vital role in every ecosystem on the planet, serving as an integral part of the food chain, working as pollinators, and consuming decomposing plant matter to return nutrients to the soil.

These men's actions with the insect are part of a larger issue with people getting too close to wildlife and causing incredible harm. In many parks around the world, people have observed tourists getting dangerously close to large animals like elk, moose, and bears, all of which can cause far worse damage than a bite to the face if threatened. That's why it's important to give all animals, from insects on up to massive mammals, a respectful distance.





Redditors in the comments were horrified by the man's actions.

"No joke. He literally ripped his spine out," one person wrote.

Another added, "That's not how you handle a bug peacefully. He was looking for a fight with it the way he grabbed it there."

"That made me feel gross all over," another Redditor wrote, perfectly summing up the senseless actions of the man.

