Experts issue warning as harmful 'jumping worms' spread into new US territory: 'Potentially at risk'

Michigan officials are sounding the alarm after a surge in reports of invasive "jumping worms" across the state.

What's happening?

The worms, native to East Asia, have been confirmed across much of the Lower Peninsula and even parts of the Upper Peninsula, and scientists are worried about the long-term impacts on Michigan's natural ecosystems.

Invasive jumping worms — sometimes called crazy worms, snake worms, or Jersey wrigglers — are turning up in gardens, forests, and parks all around Michigan. These worms thrash around and fling themselves inches into the air (hence the name), but their behavior isn't what worries experts most, according to MLive.

"The biggest risks are to any ecosystems that require the protective layer of leaves and mulch," said Ulric Chung of Michigan State University Extension. "Many plants, fungi, and wildlife are potentially at risk."

Jumping worms devour leaf litter so aggressively that they replace rich soil layers with loose castings that resemble coffee grounds. While this material makes for good fertilizer, it also erodes easily and can wash into waterways, threatening water quality and nearby habitats. To make matters worse, the worms reproduce rapidly without mating.

Why are jumping worms concerning?

This kind of ecological disruption has widespread consequences. People growing their own food need healthy soil, and jumping worms ruin it, raise maintenance expenses, and increase runoff — potentially harming drinking-water sources.





Invasive jumping worms also disrupt entire food webs. Michigan's native orchids, for example, rely on soil fungi that can't survive without leaf litter. Ground-nesting birds and small mammals also lose habitat. With the soil stripped, forests become more vulnerable to takeover by invasive plants like Japanese knotweed and garlic mustard.

What can be done about invasive jumping worms?

Experts said that once jumping worms become established, getting rid of them is nearly impossible. That's why prevention is the best strategy. Residents can help prevent their spread by not moving soil, mulch, or homemade compost; buying only sterilized compost; and propagating their own plants.

If you trade or buy plants, take steps to ensure there are no worm eggs: wash and inspect the roots, and either solarize the soil or throw it away in a plastic bag. Jumping worms shouldn't be used as chicken food or fishing bait, either, as they absorb pollutants in the soil.

While Michigan's jumping worm problem is growing, experts said public awareness and early intervention are the best ways to address it.

