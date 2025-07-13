Hundreds of volunteers join 'Pull-A-Thon' event to rip destructive growth out of local ecosystem: 'We don't want those new invaders to be widespread'

"They are just able to flourish."

Volunteers in southeastern Wisconsin have been busy managing invasive species this summer, according to Spectrum News 1.

The 12th annual Garlic Mustard Pull-A-Thon recently concluded, with 114.9 tons of harmful invasive species removed by hundreds of volunteers.

Invasive species pose a major biodiversity challenge. When they're removed from their native habitats, they are no longer subject to the checks and balances they evolved with. In a new environment, they can advance unimpeded, causing a monopoly on vital resources such as space and food. Over time, this pushes out native species and creates a decline in biodiversity.

Pull-a-thon participants were keen to get as much garlic mustard and dame's rocket out of their parks as possible.

"They have the ability to change the soil chemistry to favor themselves over any competition, and so without any native pests or animal associations that can control them, they are just able to flourish," said ecological restoration manager Nick Gall, per Spectrum News 1. "Unfortunately, they have to end up in a landfill, but it's better than having those seeds propagate and become a further issue."

The sustained efforts have been successful in reducing invasive populations, freeing up volunteers to engage in planting native species. Whether it's a public park or your backyard, rewilding is an important remediation technique. Invasive plants can be a huge headache to eliminate, and native plants can help keep them in check.

They're also great at saving homeowners time and money. Native plants and natural lawns need less water and fewer resources, reducing water bills and service fees. They easily thrive in their native environments, decreasing the amount of maintenance required.

Native plant species also work in concert with local wildlife to provide food and shelter while the animals support growth by spreading seeds. Pollinators thrive in native ecosystems, allowing them to help protect our food supply.

Some foragers have discovered culinary uses for garlic mustard, while others have found groundhogs to be helpful allies in the fight against the abundant plant.

The Garlic Mustard Pull-A-Thon's organizers at the Southeastern Wisconsin Invasive Species Consortium are hopeful that the funds raised from the event can be used to nip newer invasives such as Japanese hops and wild parsnips in the bud.

"What we are more concerned about, our group and our sister groups across the state, are those invaders that are coming in, and getting the word about those, because we don't want those new invaders to be widespread," said the SWISC's Jill Hapner, per Spectrum News 1.

