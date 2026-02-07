Beachgoer sparks outrage with photo of concerning scene off coast: 'This is pretty bad'

"Can't we at least stare into the horizon without [this]."

A photo showing a massive digital billboard floating just off the coast of Mumbai's Juhu Beach has sparked anger online, with beachgoers saying the intrusive advertising ruined what should be a peaceful seaside view.

The image, shared to Reddit, shows a crowd of people curiously lining the shoreline as the advertising barge cruises past, flashing a large H&M ad across a bright screen. The post was captioned: "Someone put a digital billboard on a boat off the shore at Juhu beach."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters quickly reacted to what many saw as yet another example of ads creeping into spaces that were once free from nonstop marketing. In the photo, dozens of people stand facing the water — not to admire the sunset or waves, but to watch a glowing commercial drift by.

"This is pretty bad for the beach lovers tbh," one person wrote.

From floating billboards to vehicle ads distracting drivers, when companies bring ads into natural or shared environments, it doesn't just push people to buy more stuff — it also changes how we experience the world. Instead of connecting with nature or community (or safely focusing on the road), we're constantly being nudged toward spending, upgrading, and replacing. And that cycle fuels more waste, more extraction of resources, and more air pollution.

While floating billboards may be legal in some places, moments like this highlight how easily commercial interests can override public enjoyment.

For many commenters, the scene felt dystopian.

"Sign up for Beach Premium to enjoy your view uninterrupted by ads," one commenter said sarcastically.

Someone else wrote, "This is not advertising. This is Visual Terrorism."

A third said, "This is complete garbage. Officials who approved this should be fired. We should gather up and protest this."

Another commenter added, "Awful stuff. Can't we at least stare into the horizon without ads."

