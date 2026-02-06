Beachgoer sparks outrage with photo of concerning scene off coast: 'This should be illegal'

Advertising has gotten out of hand. These days, people aren't even safe from ads in their own kitchens, as some refrigerators have started playing advertisements.

One Redditor posted to the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit about their annoyance at excessive advertising.

The poster shared a photo of a billboard floating in the ocean on the back of a boat and wrote, "Trying to enjoy the beach, but the floating billboard is a bit of a bummer."

Fellow Redditors agreed it was a bummer (and more).

"This should be illegal," one person groused.

Another person added, "I'm sick of being bombarded with ads 24/7."

The number of advertisements inundating consumers each day has reached absurd levels. Whether someone is pulling an ad for a casino out of a fortune cookie or blinded by mobile billboards while driving, services and products that most people neither want nor need are constantly around.

In fact, U.S. consumers went from seeing approximately 500 ads per day in the 1970s to over 5,000 a day by 2023, according to Fortune.

As infuriating as so many ads can be, they can also be more harmful than one might expect. Excessive advertisements can negatively impact people's physical and mental health by encouraging bad decisions, causing chronic illness, financial disaster, and more.

Additionally, the massive amount of ads consumers are exposed to daily manipulates emotions to create a perceived need for products people normally wouldn't be interested in, leading to excessive consumption.

In turn, this overconsumption leads to an increase in items tossed into the garbage, which then land in landfills and contribute to the amount of pollution in the atmosphere, which also harms people's health and well-being.

The boats used for these ads also contribute to pollution through waste and fuel discharges, as well as light pollution when billboards use electricity.

People are so fed up with the amount of advertising that it's leading some of them to have the opposite reaction to ads than marketers hope for.

As one Redditor shared, "I have a mental tally of which brands I will not invest in because of their ocean billboards."

