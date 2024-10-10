Pet owners hit with major fine after search and rescue teams save dog: 'Spooked by his surroundings'

The amount charged for the violation was unspecified, but dog owners have been fined hundreds — or even thousands — of dollars for similar incidents.

It's easy for pet owners to develop a blind spot when it comes to their pets and think they're not subject to rules. But in the case of a pair of dog owners who allowed their dog off-leash in a protected national park, they're paying the price for it.

ABC affiliate KTNV covered the story, which happened earlier this year in California's Joshua Tree National Park.

The owners reported their dog missing after he was "spooked by his surroundings" and dashed away, KTNV reported.

The good news is that the pup was found just 24 hours later, stranded by the Jumbo Rocks Campground. The bad news is that it had to be rescued by the Joshua Tree Search and Rescue team, which is famously pricey.

They coaxed the dehydrated dog over with water, safely removing it from the rocky ledge before transferring the animal to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, KTNV reported. When the owners were reunited with their dog, they were also handed a violation notice from a ranger.

"Pets must be with their owner on a leash at all times and are not allowed on hiking trails when visiting the park," the National Park Service warned in a news release. "Conditions during the summer can be deadly for pets due to increased temperatures, wildlife encounters, average ground temperatures of 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and sharp cacti."

The amount charged for the violation was unspecified, but dog owners have been fined hundreds — or even thousands — of dollars for similar incidents. One couple in Australia's protected Michaelmas Cay were fined $1,500 after bringing their dog to a protected seabird reserve, where pets are forbidden because they could threaten the fragile seabird populations.

Other pet owners have been caught letting their pets off-leash in high-risk areas, such as in Yellowstone National Park's thermal springs or in the presence of wild animals.

Everyone — including the park's native inhabitants — would be safer if owners followed the NPS' guidance and left pets at home.

