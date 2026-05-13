Jet ski rider crashes into gray whale despite plea from onlookers to slow down

"Zero excuse for boaters not to be educated."

A disturbing video making the rounds online shows a jet ski rider crashing directly into a gray whale that had been feeding off the coast of Vancouver, Canada. It has sparked outrage among viewers who say the collision never should have happened.

What's happening?

The incident occurred on the evening of May 4 in Burrard Inlet, where the whale had reportedly been drawing some attention for more than a week, according to regional news outlet CTV News.

Clips shared on social media after the crash show the whale ostensibly rising for air just as the rider speeds into it, launching the operator off the watercraft and into the water.

Andrew Aikenhead, who watched the scene unfold, said people were "waving and yelling" at the rider to slow down as the watercraft moved around the area where onlookers knew the whale was active. Another witness, Rachael Taylor, told the regional outlet that the whole thing was "awful to watch."

In a video of the incident posted by The Qualified Captain on social media, commenters were quick to voice their shock.

"Even whales don't like jet skis," wrote one commenter.

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Other commenters noted that the rider likely couldn't hear the warnings from shore.

Authorities said that a nearby sailboat helped pull the rider from the water before a rescue crew brought them ashore and to a hospital in reportedly "serious but stable condition."

Vancouver police said they spoke with the rider and several witnesses while examining whether the watercraft was operated at excessive speed or recklessly, according to CTV.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada told the news outlet that it was working to determine whether the animal was injured, while marine experts warned that the effects of blunt-force trauma may not be visible right away.

Jackie Hildering of the Marine Education and Research Society told CTV that the backlash should serve as a "wake-up call," adding that there is "zero excuse for boaters not to be educated."

Why is this concerning?

Gray whales and other marine mammals already face pressure from vessel traffic, noise, and harassment, and officials had previously warned that crowding this particular whale could even lead to stranding or trapping it in shallow waters.

When people don't follow recommendations to keep distance from wildlife, they may not only risk fines but also put already vulnerable animals in harm's way. They may even jeopardize their own personal and public safety.

As CTV News reported, people must stay 100 meters (328 feet) from gray whales, or 200 meters (656 feet) if one is resting or accompanied by a calf.

The Canadian Fisheries Act prohibits approaching, feeding, or otherwise interacting with whales, and first-time violations can bring fines of up to $100,000 (CA).

What's being done for the whale?

According to CTV News, drone footage from the next morning appeared to show the whale still swimming off the coast of Vancouver.

However, experts said that does not necessarily mean the animal escaped the collision unharmed, which is why calls for a stronger culture of whale-safe boating are growing.

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