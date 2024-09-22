Scientists issue warning about increasingly alarming whale behavior due to human activity: 'Distinct and concerning changes'

"From increased stress levels … to an inability to locate food or a mate."

The marine communication that whales depend on could soon be under threat as ocean traffic — and the problematic noise pollution it generates — continues to increase, Dr. Stuart Johnston, a mathematical biologist from the University of Melbourne, wrote in a summary of a new study.

What's happening?

Johnston's team recently tested their "mathematical models to investigate how [a] noisy ocean soundscape impacts whale migration," he wrote in the summary, which was published in the journal Movement Ecology. In these models, researchers homed in on three whale responses to nearby noise pollution: solitude, avoidance, and confusion.

Those reactions are relatable. For instance, say you're meeting a friend at a concert. With no phone service, your friend promises to shout your name as you arrive in the dark, crowded hall — but when you walk in, it's so noisy that you can't hear anything.

So, with the music starting, you make a quick decision: sit down alone, walk out, or go in the direction where you think your friend may be. Solitude, avoidance, and confusion in action.

All around, the experience has become much more frustrating than it would've been at a lower volume. "We know this noise has a negative effect on marine life — from increased stress levels … to an inability to locate food or a mate," Johnston wrote.

Why is whale communication important?

Whales and other ocean mammals use a variety of calls, clicks, and songs for protection, interaction, navigation, and more.

"Listening to detect sounds and communicating with sound is crucial to a whale's survival," the National Marine Fisheries Service detailed.

Humans rely on whales as well. The massive mammals are known as ecosystem engineers: They help keep habitats stable, populations thriving, and harmful toxic carbon out of our atmosphere.

Obviously, noise makes this harder — but all whale reactions aren't equal, the researchers warned. Solitude behaviors in response to noise pollution led to milder communication and migration disruptions, Johnston explained, while avoidance and confusion in the whales foreshadowed "distinct and concerning changes" in the whale population — changes carrying the potential for a dramatic and even "catastrophic" impact.

Those drastic conclusions are by no means foregone. Instead, Johnston noted, they represent "an extreme future scenario." Unfortunately, when it comes to climate, extreme has started to become the new normal. "Going forward, we expect further increases" in practices that cause noise pollution, experts said, making the problem unlikely to get smaller without thoughtful efforts to do so.

What's being done to protect whales?

Whales protect us. What can we do to protect them in return?

According to Scientific American, "slower shipping speeds and rerouting" is one clunky but accessible way to mitigate maritime noise pollution.

Meanwhile, innovators, companies, and policymakers are working to craft and participate in efficient, creative, and strategic solutions.

Going electric, maintaining green areas in cities, and preserving natural resources near and far are all ways to support a cleaner, calmer tomorrow — for both land and sea.

