State officials issue evacuation order as 'Lake Fire' threatens ranches — blazing through more than 36,000 acres

California's largest fire this year has already burned nearly 37,000 acres and threatens to displace thousands of residents.

What's happening?

The New York Times has reported that the Lake Fire began July 5 in the mountains of Santa Barbara Country by Zaca Lake.

Over 3,400 personnel members are working to put out a blaze that has burned 36,707 acres as of Friday and is just 16% contained, per the latest updates from Cal Fire. It has already damaged one building, destroyed three more, and jeopardized 794 other structures.

Five firefighters have been injured as a result, though there have yet to be any fatalities or civilian injuries.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders and warnings to people in the region. The county's public health department also issued excessive heat warnings, with temperatures projected to peak at 90 to 100 degrees during the week.

Why is the Lake Fire concerning?

While officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, rising global temperatures have undoubtedly contributed to its timing and severity.

There have already been 3,630 wildland fires in California this year — a number that will continue to grow as the state becomes hotter and drier. Not only do these conditions extend the wildfire season, but they expand the areas susceptible to fires by drying out grass.

"It's quite abnormal for that area," Joe Sirard, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard, told the Los Angeles Times of the area's prolonged heat wave.

Sirard added that Santa Barbara County, which typically experiences a mild Mediterranean climate, has been at least 10 degrees above average during the daytime.

Additionally, wildfires produce toxic smoke that pollutes the environment and can harm your respiratory system.

What's being done about wildfires?

Officials in Austin, Texas, have created an AI-based tool to improve wildfire detection and response time. Students from Ohio State University have designed a similar program to prevent wildfires from spreading out of control.

Meanwhile, an Indigenous-owned company in Canada is using traditional methods of controlled burns to eliminate flammable material and contain fires.

As first responders try to put out the Lake Fire, it's critical to remember the role we all have in mitigating the risk of these catastrophic events, even if you don't live in an area affected by wildfires.

Pivoting away from dirty energy sources by switching from gas stoves to induction cooktops or replacing your furnace with an electric heat pump can help cool our planet and reduce the destruction caused by natural disasters.

