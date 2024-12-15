  • Outdoors Outdoors

Heart-pounding video captures man pulling incredibly dangerous stunt with bear: 'He came close to meeting his maker'

"This guy is lucky the bear did not get to him."

by Demitri Fierro
"This guy is lucky the bear did not get to him."

Photo Credit: iStock

Being connected with nature can take on many meanings. However, it should never come at the expense of your safety. When admiring wildlife in its natural habitat, it's a good principle to do so at a safe distance

On YouTube, a heart-pounding video captured one tourist pulling an incredibly dangerous stunt with a grizzly bear, endangering themselves in the process. 

Taken by another tourist from within their vehicle and shared to the channel Today News (@todaynews727), a tourist is shown on the side of the road approaching a wild brown bear. The bear seems timid at first, backing away slowly from the man, until charging at him as soon as he starts to walk away. 

Bears are fascinating creatures, but their interactions can lead to hazardous situations for both people and themselves. When humans engage in reckless behavior, such as taunting wildlife, they can become targets of animal attacks. This typically results in wildlife authorities having to make hard decisions, such as euthanizing the bears in order to ensure public safety. Respecting wildlife by maintaining a safe distance protects everyone. 

In recent years, there have been efforts to improve interactions between bears and humans. In Northern Spain, for example, a dedicated group known as the Bear Patrol has been working to protect bears and local communities simultaneously. Using nonlethal deterrents and advanced technology to manage encounters with bears, the team prioritizes wildlife conservation, biodiversity, and community safety

In addition, these efforts promote responsible and eco-tourism, generating income from job creation for local communities.

When engaging in outdoor activities, adhering to the seven Leave No Trace Principles can ensure wildlife are respected, visitors remain safe, and waste is disposed of properly. 

"He came close to meeting his maker," wrote one YouTube user.

"This guy is lucky the bear did not get to him," commented another.

