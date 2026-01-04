Health officials issue warning after worrisome virus detected for first time: 'Anyone can be bitten'

Australians have been experiencing an uptick in a serious mosquito-borne virus, according to ABC.

What's happening?

A case of Japanese encephalitis virus has been identified north-west of Melbourne. The virus was found in a mosquito trap installed in the western community of Horsham by monitoring personnel. This is the first case of the Australian summer, following an original outbreak of the virus in 2022.

The Japanese encephalitis virus is spread by mosquitoes and can cause fever, vomiting, and seizures. Once in roughly every 250 cases, the virus causes severe inflammation of the brain, which can be fatal. Luckily, most people who contract it experience either mild symptoms or no symptoms whatsoever.

Australian researchers have previously identified pig farms as major vectors for the Japanese encephalitis virus.

Why is the Japanese encephalitis virus important?

Thanks to increased global heat and precipitation due to atmospheric pollution, mosquito populations have been spiking. Along with them have been the viruses they carry. This includes Zika, dengue, and West Nile virus.

What's being done about the Japanese encephalitis virus?

Researchers have been busy trying to find new ways to manage explosions of mosquito populations. Some have found that soap can immobilize them without resorting to indiscriminate insecticides. Others have found promising results in a new kind of fungus.

Attacking the root of the issue will require lowering pollution in major sectors such as agriculture, electricity, and transportation. This can stabilize weather patterns and slow the spread of disease-carrying mosquitoes.

While up-to-date vaccines are the best front-line defence, Australian authorities suggested a range of precautions to avoid Japanese encephalitis virus infections. These included the use of bug spray, covering up with light-colored clothing, and dismantling stagnant water pools around the home.

"Anyone can be bitten by mosquitoes, but people living, working or spending time outdoors in northern Victoria — especially near rivers — may be at higher risk," said Victoria's chief health officer Caroline McElnay, per ABC.

