Onlookers stunned by $75 million 'Bond villain' yacht cruising through scenic harbor: 'That's obscene'

Massive yachts like this one are also responsible for large amounts of light and noise pollution.

A Redditor in the r/yachtporn subreddit shared a recent photo of a vessel that matches up with WhatsApp founder and CEO Jan Koum's yacht cruising in Juneau, Alaska.

The considerable yacht, called Mogambo, looked out of place against the stunning backdrop of the Alaskan wild, though most Reddit commenters focused on the size and price of the mega-yacht.

Photo Credit: Reddit



According to Super Yacht Fan, the Mogambo is worth approximately $75 million and costs $7 million per year to run. That's major money to spend on owning and maintaining a boat.

As one Reddit user stated, "All those motherf****** could end hunger in a year."

Another Redditor pointed out that Koum supposedly owns four boats, causing another user to respond, "That's obscene."

Superyachts aren't just another status symbol of the ultra-wealthy, though. They're also exceptionally bad for the environment.

There are only around 6,000 superyachts in the world, but the top 300 emit around 285,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year, contributing immensely to the warming of our planet.

In fact, according to a study from 2021, these kinds of boats are the most significant source of dirty energy emissions coming from uber-rich lifestyles. Oxfam found that the top 1% of wealth holders accounted for 16% of all global carbon dioxide emissions, so the superyacht's role in this is considerable.

Massive yachts like this one are also responsible for large amounts of light and noise pollution, which disturbs marine life (and potentially any people they come across while docked). Plus, they release wastewater from the boat into the water, which can negatively affect the environment if the yacht doesn't have sewage treatment onboard.

While some Redditors who commented on the photo merely admired the yacht or expressed shock that WhatsApp could provide anyone with enough money for a yacht in the first place, not everyone was a fan.

One person commented, "That's a Bond villain yacht."

Another simply said, "Tax the rich."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.