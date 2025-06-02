Trail cameras capture never-before-seen footage of elusive species high in mountains: 'Critical insights'

The story underlines how useful trail cameras can be in conservation efforts.

Trail cameras at a nature reserve in Guatemala finally captured what conservationists had long suspected: the presence of jaguars and pumas.

The Sierra de las Minas Biosphere Reserve (SMBR) is a large protected area in northeastern Guatemala, internationally recognized for its rich biodiversity. According to UNESCO, the area supports 885 species of birds, mammals, and reptiles. Researchers identified the site as capable of supporting jaguars and pumas, but the cats proved elusive.

As a research paper published in the Journal of Biodiversity Data said, "To date, no published records, museum specimens, or media evidence confirm the presence of jaguars and pumas."

Researchers set up trail cameras and spent years monitoring the movement of local wildlife.

As the Island Packet reports, those efforts paid off, as they made a handful of sightings of jaguars and pumas. The discovery of jaguars at a much higher elevation than expected was especially exciting for the researchers. Both cats have threats to their survival in the form of habitat destruction and hunting. Land clearance for cattle rearing also brings them into conflict with humans.

Jaguars and pumas play vital roles in the ecosystem.

The former is an opportunistic predator that uses its powerful jaws to pierce the craniums of its prey. Jaguars maintain an area's biodiversity by keeping their prey population under control, and their carrion provides sustenance for other creatures. Additionally, the jaguar holds significant cultural value in Central and Latin America.

Pumas have a similar role and are one of the widest-spread mammals in the world. They're usually called mountain lions in North America, but they are the same animal. They are also called cougars. You can find them in the northern reaches of British Columbia and throughout South America. They interact with over 485 species and are truly one of "nature's brokers," as a study by Panthera discovered.

The story underlines how useful trail cameras can be in conservation efforts. They help researchers learn more about animals in their natural habitat in a noninvasive way, which helps to inform future policies to ensure their long-term survival.

As the study's conclusion said: "The occurrence of Jaguars and Pumas across the SMBR provides critical insights into the distribution of these apex predators in the region. … These findings contribute to a broader understanding of the ecological range of both species in Guatemala."

