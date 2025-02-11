Researchers make stunning discovery in recent tests of Brazilian big cat's feces: 'It stood out so much'

Scientists studying jaguars in Brazil's vast wetlands stumbled upon an unexpected link between these powerful predators and public safety, Mongabay News reported.

What's happening?

Scientists in Brazil's Pantanal, the planet's biggest tropical wetland, found dangerous parasites in jaguar droppings.

The discovery came as a surprise. "We found it in many fecal samples. [This tapeworm] wasn't even the main target of the study, but it stood out so much — screaming, 'Look, I'm here' — that we ended up prioritizing it," said Felipe Fornazari, a professor at São Paulo State University.

While the parasites live harmlessly in jaguars, their larvae can seriously harm people when found in wild hogs, other animals, and water supplies. The discovery points to an unexpected benefit of protecting these big cats: They naturally control parasite-carrying prey such as feral hogs, making the region safer for local communities.

Why are jaguars important for public health?

The connection between jaguars and human health runs deeper than previously known. By hunting feral hogs that carry harmful parasite larvae, jaguars help prevent a severe infection called sparganosis that can affect people's eyes, brain, and other body parts.

Local ranchers often view jaguars as threats to their livestock, but research shows that these predators play a key role in keeping ecosystems and communities healthy.

What's being done to protect jaguars?

Smart solutions are making a difference.

Electric fencing installed around calving areas at one ranch has cut jaguar attacks by 80% since 2022. The fences keep cattle safe during the night when jaguars hunt most actively.

Scientists are running workshops to teach ranchers and locals about jaguar benefits and safe practices, like properly preparing wild game meat and filtering drinking water from natural sources. The project shows promising results: Calf losses dropped from 30 to just one between 2022 and 2024.

"Jaguars learn quickly," said Paul Raad, the veterinarian leading the research. "When they encounter fencing, they associate cows with a negative experience and avoid them in the future."

