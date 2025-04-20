Scientists deploy bold new strategy to rescue endangered jaguars from extinction: 'The best option right now'

Jaguar populations in South America's Gran Chaco region are bouncing back, thanks to conservationists in Argentina who are restoring them. The conservationists, Mongabay reported, are collaring and monitoring jaguars as well as relocating individuals to increase genetic diversity among them.

The Gran Chaco is the second-largest forest in South America, according to the Nature Conservancy. It stretches across northern Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, and Brazil, hosting 3,400 plant species, 500 bird species, and hundreds of animals.

Despite its size and biodiversity, the Gran Chaco faces one of the highest deforestation rates in the world, per the Nature Conservancy. It loses an area of over 133 square miles every month. Habitat destruction and poaching have "decimated" wildlife populations in the Gran Chaco over the past 40 years, according to Mongabay, but the work of the conservationists is changing that trend.

Last year, individuals from El Impenetrable National Park, Formosa Nature Reserve, and Rewilding Argentina collared and released a male jaguar, whom they named Tañhi Wuk. Tañhi Wuk is one of five collared jaguars in the park, Mongabay reported, and the collars provide the team with data to monitor and protect the animals.

Besides collaring, the team relocated a female jaguar named Mini to El Impenetrable last month to increase genetic diversity among the park's population, Mongabay shared. Mini was born wild in Iberá National Park, where jaguars were extinct 70 years ago. She will be the first of her species to be relocated from one wild population to another, according to Mongabay.

"It is necessary not only to increase genetic diversity, which is always good, but above all to boost reproduction," Rewilding Argentina biologist Gerardo Cerón told Mongabay. "We need more jaguars, and for that, the best option right now is to bring in females."

Conservationists hope to further increase genetic diversity by connecting jaguar populations across the Gran Chaco, according to Mongabay. Their work surrounding jaguars is a win for biodiversity, improving the region's environmental health and serving as a blueprint for other areas.

"These national parks were great but depleted of wildlife. Now, as we recover the ecosystem, the story is changing dramatically," Rewilding Argentina Conservation Director Sebastián Di Martino told Mongabay.

