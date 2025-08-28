Researchers stunned as trail cameras capture rare sighting of creature moving across southern border: 'We got him'

Trail cameras in a key wildlife corridor near the southern U.S. border captured images of an elusive apex predator.

As the Washington Post reported, night-vision cameras in southern Arizona confirmed the rare sighting of a jaguar on the U.S. side of the border. The cameras were set up at the San Rafael Valley wildlife corridor, where jaguars, bears, and other endangered species freely traverse between the two nations.

Research at the University of Arizona's Wild Cat Center has been aware of the jaguar's presence in the United States for some time. Dubbed Jaguar Number Four, the adult male was first detected in 2023 and resurfaced earlier this year after a long absence. Jaguar Number Four's return sparked considerable excitement. The center's director, Susan Malusa, said she received a text from a volunteer saying, "We got him."

As an apex predator, jaguars perform a valuable role in the ecosystem by keeping their prey populations in check. They prevent overgrazing by herbivores, and they leave behind carrion for scavengers. They are the third largest cat in the world and boast the most powerful jaws on a pound-for-pound basis.

Jaguars' historic range in the U.S. once extended as far north as the Grand Canyon, but now only the odd wandering male is ever seen north of the border. Due to habitat destruction and fragmentation, as well as hunting, jaguars have been extirpated from the United States since the last female jaguar was shot in the 1960s, per Panthera.

Hopes of eventually reintroducing jaguars into the area face a looming threat: a proposed extension of the border wall. If this goes through, it will close the wildlife corridor in San Rafael and permanently sever habitat connectivity in the borderlands. However, the plan is facing substantial legal challenges from conservation groups.

The story highlights the critical role that trail cameras can play in wildlife conservation. In some cases, it can be pivotal in educating and forming local strategies for protecting species based on an accurate picture of their range and numbers. In this instance, the images are a potent reminder of the lasting consequences of attempting to bypass regulations for political expediency.

