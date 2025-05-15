Officials devastated after dozens of birds found dead in national park: 'This horrific incident is part of a broader crisis'

"They are a prime example of the importance of biodiversity."

More than 120 vultures have died and at least 80 more have been taken for treatment after feeding on the corpse of a poisoned elephant, The Associated Press reported. SANParks, South Africa's national parks agency, described the incident as among the worst the region has ever seen.

What's happening?

The mass poisoning event reflects a growing trend among wildlife poachers.

"This horrific incident is part of a broader crisis unfolding across southern Africa: the escalating use of poisons in wildlife poaching," SANParks said in a statement. "Poachers increasingly use agricultural toxins to target high-value species – not just vultures, but also lions, whose body parts are in growing demand for traditional medicine."

The deceased vultures all belonged to species classified as either endangered or critically endangered, according to SANParks.

Why is wildlife conservation important?

The deaths represent a significant setback for efforts to restore vulture populations. While vultures are not among the most popular animals thanks to their appearance and macabre dining habits, they play an essential role in the ecosystem.

"Recent studies have shown that vultures provide an efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally beneficial carcass disposal service that is valued by livestock farmers," according to the Vulture Conservation Foundation. "Their ability to rapidly consume livestock carcasses can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and economic costs arising from the collection and transport of carcasses to processing plants by vehicles."

Vultures are a prime example of the importance of biodiversity, not just for the environment but also for human survival. The decline of vultures in India resulted in an estimated half a million additional human deaths over a five-year period, according to a study published in the American Economic Review.

The study's authors attributed the additional human deaths to diminished hygiene resulting from the lack of free and efficient corpse removal. (For example, rotting animal carcasses can pollute waterways.)

Further, the study found that the "functional extinction" of vultures cost India $69.4 billion per year, putting a clear price tag on the loss of ecosystem services.

What's being done about wildlife conservation?

Those seeking to put an end to wildlife poaching face a monumental task. According to the AP, Kruger National Park, where the vulture poisonings occurred, covers more than 7,700 square miles, giving poachers ample room to operate undetected.

Efforts are underway to generate awareness about the importance of biodiversity and wildlife conservation, even for less popular species such as vultures. Harnessing widespread public support for conservation efforts is essential to mobilizing the massive governmental, commercial, nonprofit, and scientific resources necessary to make wildlife conservation a reality.

Despite the daunting challenges, there are many examples from around the world of wildlife conservation efforts succeeding, inspiring the hope that fuels further efforts.

