  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials celebrate dramatic reservoir rebound after years of fluctuating levels— but the concern might not be over

The swell to good levels marks the end of a significant two-year slide in available water.

by Sam Westmoreland
The swell to good levels marks the end of a significant two-year slide in available water.

Photo Credit: iStock

Turkish officials are celebrating after the average level of reservoirs that supply Istanbul with drinking water rose significantly after hitting serious lows in November. 

According to Daily Sabah, the average water levels of the reservoirs that serve the Turkish capital had risen to 80.15% of their full water marks as of April 1. 

This is a massive increase from their levels on November 21, when the reservoirs were sitting at an average mark of just 27.49% full. 

The swell marks the end of a significant two-year slide in available water. In 2023, the reservoirs sat just 39.59% full, before continued drought brought the number to its lowest mark in a decade in 2024. 

The water levels returning closer to normal means that Istanbul won't need to worry about making sure its citizens have clean drinking water in the short term. 

The reservoirs around Istanbul have been in significant flux in the last decade at this time of year, rising and lowering seemingly at random. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

In fact, Turkey isn't the only place in the world that has seen its reservoirs refill quickly in recent months. Spain saw reservoirs in Málaga swell to safer levels recently, as did authorities in both Pennsylvania and California in the United States. 

However, other places, like North Carolina, have seen reservoirs hit low levels not seen since the 1980s

Much of that instability likely has to do with our changing climate. As Earth gets warmer, weather becomes less and less predictable, and more and more severe. 

That means that regions that were previously getting good levels of water could experience prolonged droughts followed by brief periods of massive rain or snow. 

Do you worry about the quality of the air inside your home?

Yes — often 😬

Yes — but only sometimes 😕

Only when it's bad outside 😮‍💨

No — I never do 😌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

This poses a danger to the communities in those regions, as droughts can bring on serious agricultural issues while also posing a massive risk to the area when bigger, more violent storms roll through. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x