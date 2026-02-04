Hiker captures stunning video of 'unprecedented' scene on ski slopes: 'I'd never seen one before'

"It's very, very rare."

A hiker captured what he called an "unprecedented" moment at France's Isola 2000 ski resort: a massive pack of wolves calmly walking across a groomed ski slope.

"[I] have never experienced anything like this," he told Nice Matin, as reported by The Connexion.

What's happening?

The video was recorded on December 7, one day after Isola 2000 opened for the season. With the resort still quiet, the hiker encountered seven wolves walking across a freshly groomed slope.

"It's very, very rare. I'd never seen one before," he said, calling the sight "a truly wonderful encounter."

Isola 2000 sits in southeastern France near the Italian border, surrounded by Mercantour National Park — a protected area where wolf packs are known to roam. Still, sightings near developed areas are unusual.

France's Office of Biodiversity reported about 15 wolf packs in the department as of 2023. The sighting also follows news of the country's first black-fur wolf pack in the neighboring Var region, suggesting ongoing shifts in regional wolf populations.

Why is the wolf encounter important?

Though peaceful, the encounter highlights how development pressures are compressing wild habitats. As resorts and recreation expand, close animal encounters become more likely.

Research shows humans and wildlife often cross paths in shared spaces — even unintentionally. Repeated exposure may also reduce animals' natural avoidance of people.

Similar issues are seen in the U.S., where hikers on popular trails have encountered bears with cubs. At the same time, conservation efforts show promise: in Indonesia, a critically endangered Javan rhino was recently born in a protected area.

What's being done about the wolf encounter?

Wolves are protected under French and European conservation law. Officials monitor packs and promote coexistence strategies, such as preserving corridors and limiting early-season disturbances.

Visitors are urged to respect trail closures, keep their distance from wildlife, and recognize that such sightings increasingly reflect the overlap between human activity and natural ecosystems.

