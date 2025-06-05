  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker furious after discovering aftermath of fellow park visitors' thoughtless act: 'Sad to see it'

"Incredibly heartless."

by Rachel Rear
"Incredibly heartless."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A disappointed denizen posted on an Ann Arbor subreddit about a disastrous scene at the city's Island Park. According to the poster, there were "bags of trash, charcoal grills, alcohol bottles and micro trash everywhere." 

"To trash a park this close to the river and where kids play is incredibly heartless." 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP included photos of green spaces covered in litter and said it seemed there must have been some sort of event, since there were many wristbands discarded everywhere.

When people trash public spaces, whether knowingly or out of ignorance, they are affecting others' experiences. It can be extremely upsetting to witness a beloved park, beach, campground, or waterway be treated with disregard.

Litter is not only unsightly; it can wreak destruction on an ecosystem. It causes pollution of land and water, and it is dangerous to animals — who often mistake litter for food or become entangled in it.

One good thing that happens when there's an incident like this is that people join forces to create change. In this case, people helped the OP by offering phone numbers and email addresses to contact and by researching what events had recently taken place there.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

When people feel ownership and investment in parks and other shared outdoor spaces, they're more likely to make sure they're clean and safe. When humans have a more meaningful connection with nature, including with wildlife, an appreciation deepens for their responsibility to care for it rather than abuse it.

This kind of adoration for public places was clear in the comments. Other Ann Arbor residents shared both the frustration for the mess and the sense of stewardship the OP felt.

"Thank you so much for taking care of what you could - it's not fair for people to trash our shared spaces, and I appreciate those who go out of their way to pick up," wrote one person.

Another said, "That really is a beautiful area. Sad to see it in this condition."

Another commenter shared ideas to make cleaning up feel fun and communal. "We always lived by the 'leave it better than you found it' rule. And every kid must pick up ten pieces of trash that isn't ours before we leave anywhere. Even in college if everyone was wasted … we go back the next day and clean up … It can be a fun post-party … type of bonding experience."

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x