Scientists sound alarm after observing changing behavior among lobsters: 'It is stunning that we keep getting surprised'

Scientists and lobster lovers alike are concerned about a northern migration of lobsters to colder Canadian waters.

What's happening?

The mostly Maine-based U.S. lobster industry took a major hit in 2024, as its lobster catch reached a 15-year low of about 86 million pounds, according to Maine Public. Major storms that affected fisheries this year exacerbated these low numbers.

Even though Maine's lobster haul has decreased each year since 2021, it is still at a historically high number overall compared to catch volumes in the early 2000s, according to the Associated Press.

However, scientists are concerned about the much lower numbers of baby lobsters found in the waters off New England.

Even if numbers are currently still high, they are decreasing, and experts fear a future drop in numbers as lobsters continue to move to colder water off the coast of Canada as New England's waters warm.

Why is this lobster migration important?

The decrease in lobster population hit consumers' wallets hard. Prices per pound were among the highest ever in 2024 because of the high demand and the limited availability of lobster. The price was $1.17 higher per pound than the year before, according to Maine Public.

Additionally, many Mainers' livelihoods rely on the lobster business.

The relocation of lobsters rings an alarm bell about the changing climate. Lobsters are affected in multiple ways by warming waters.

Another threat to lobsters and other crustaceans is the acidification of the oceans caused by rising carbon dioxide levels. Human activity is directly linked to the rise in acidity that destroys the calcium carbonate lobsters need to form their shells.

These issues might be further compounded by tariffs introduced by the Trump administration. Hundreds of millions of dollars of Maine lobster are annually processed in Canada, which then sends it back to the U.S. or other markets.

Recently retired marine resources commissioner Pat Keliher said tariffs could "cripple" the U.S. lobster market.

What's being done about warming ocean temperatures affecting the lobster industry?

The U.S. took major steps forward in ocean conservation in June 2024 with the National Ocean Biodiversity Strategy.

More locally, a team of University of Maine researchers published an in-depth study of lobsters' changing habitats at varying stages of development. This, at least, offers insight into what's happening.

In Maine, Governor Janet Mills plans to "help rebuild damaged coastal infrastructure, make it more resilient to the effects of climate change, and protect critically important waterfront access for those who make a living on the water," Keliher said, according to AP News.

Bob Steneck, professor emeritus of oceanography, marine biology, and marine policy at the University of Maine, said in a university report, "When you consider that this is one of the best studied commercially important marine species in the world, it is stunning that we keep getting surprised by our iconic lobster."

