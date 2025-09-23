Experts issue warning as concerning trend creates public health risk: 'It's important to remind people to stay vigilant'

Iowans are facing a bigger wave of mosquitoes than usual, according to KCCI.

What's happening?

Increased rainfall and wider areas of standing water in Iowa have created a noticeable rise in mosquito numbers this summer.

Iowa Mosquito Surveillance Director Ryan Smith classified that population shift as "above average" compared to data over the last 20-30 years.

Des Moines recently cut funding for its municipal spraying operations, which likely contributed to a higher mosquito presence there.

Why are mosquito populations important?

Iowa has seen a reemergence of the West Nile virus, and mosquitoes are its primary means of infection. Though most people won't show symptoms of the disease, some may experience fever, headache, body aches, mild rash, and swollen lymph glands.

Serious cases are rare but can present symptoms like severe headache, nausea, drowsiness, and confusion. Approximately 1,200 Americans suffer extreme symptoms annually, and 120 people die each year in the U.S. from West Nile virus.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Sadly, West Nile isn't the only risk. Mosquitoes have acted as vectors for a wide range of illnesses, including dengue fever, Zika, chikungunya, and yellow fever.

As atmospheric pollution climbs, so too do extreme weather events. High rainfall can have unforeseen consequences for ecosystems, such as these spikes in pests or increased fungal risks to agriculture. Flooding also has clear implications for housing costs, too.

What's being done about mosquitoes?

Mosquito repellents can help keep the insects off you, while choosing certain plants for your garden can help keep them away from your home. Lavender, lemongrass, and lemon balm are just a few options.

To address the root of the issue, reducing harmful carbon pollution can help stabilize rainfall patterns, reduce mosquito populations, and mitigate the health risks they pose. Some of the best ways of bringing personal pollution down include switching to an electric vehicle, upgrading to a heat pump, and relying on renewable energy.

While the risk is low since only one species in the area carries it, Smith had advice for those concerned about West Nile virus being introduced by ballooning mosquito populations in Iowa.

"It's important to remind people to stay vigilant … especially outside in the evening, when these Culex mosquitoes are typically the most active," Smith said, per KCCI.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



