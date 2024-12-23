Scientists discover a surprising factor driving low rates of Zika virus in Africa: 'Urgent need for mosquito surveillance'

A team of scientists at Princeton University believes they've uncovered why Africa has been spared the worst of the Zika virus. Their findings don't mean the continent is out of the woods, though. Changing conditions could make Africa more vulnerable in the future, per a news release.

What's happening?

Zika virus struck the Americas hard, stoking fear ahead of the Rio Olympics for its outbreaks and associated birth defects. That led observers to wonder why the continent of Africa didn't have the same Zika uptake as other parts of the world.

The scientists pinpointed one surprising factor: the genes of Africa's native mosquitoes.

"The mosquito species that spreads Zika has two forms, each with different feeding preferences and capacity to transmit the disease," researcher Jamie Caldwell said. The ancestral African mosquito targets humans and other animals alike and is less effective at acquiring and spreading Zika. Conversely, mosquitoes found in the Americas are infamous for targeting humans, specifically in highly populated areas.

The scientists did note that human-targeting mosquitoes do exist in Africa. They speculated that it's possible the variation in types of mosquitoes restricts spread, and that weather differences could play a role as well.

The team's research also noted that the type of mosquito population was most predictive for Zika levels over climate conditions. Still, they projected that while 39% of African cities fit the profile for human-targeting mosquitoes to thrive, that figure will nearly double to 76% in the coming years because of the rising population and temperature.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Why is understanding mosquito-borne illnesses important?

As temperature records are set around the world, it has created near-ideal conditions for mosquitoes to wreak havoc. Zika is just one of the most prominent cases. Dengue fever is cropping up in new places with disruptive and painful consequences.

The Princeton scientists' study adds clarity about why Africa hasn't suffered as much when it comes to Zika. It still is concerning that conditions are coming together that could spur more of the dangerous types of mosquitoes to thrive and pose problems.

What's being done about mosquito-borne illnesses?

Scientists have quickly identified that densely populated areas with the right temperatures provide ideal staging areas for these dangerous mosquitoes to set off health crises. Monitoring areas and catching outbreaks quickly will be vital to controlling the damage.

🗣️ Do you worry about getting diseases from bug bites?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Our research underscores the urgent need for mosquito surveillance, especially in cities with rapidly growing populations," researcher Noah Rose said.

Discarding standing water is another preventative step. Lastly, an overarching problem is the dangerous warming of the planet. Moving away from dirty energy that exacerbates the problem is part of any solution.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.