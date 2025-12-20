Officials issue warning after destructive creatures are spotted in US region: 'Sightings occurring'

Invasive wild hogs were recently spotted in three separate North Texas communities, according to the Dallas Morning News.

What happened?

People living in two Roanoke neighborhoods and in Coppell saw the animals in mid-November.

"Feral swine activity is not abnormal for the area, with sightings occurring on a seasonal basis and for multiple years," Coppell Police Department spokesperson J.J. Ceniceros said in a statement, per the newspaper. "Feral swine in Coppell are typically found around the Elm Fork Trinity River."

In response to the sightings, local police boosted neighborhood patrols, and federal wildlife officials brought in professionals to trap the hogs. Police say residents aren't in danger right now, but the animals can damage property.

A 2022 survey reportedly found these animals living in every Texas county except one. Wild hogs look for places with thick brush, available water, and easy meals. Dry weather pushes them into neighborhoods as they search for sustenance.

Why are wild hogs concerning?

Invasive species can wipe out native plants and animals by outcompeting them for resources. Wild hogs also tear up the ground, killing native vegetation as they dig and look for food.

There's a cost in terms of biodiversity loss and in terms of structural damage, too. Researchers have calculated that one wild hog can cause $300 in damage and trapping costs each year, according to the Dallas Morning News. Multiply that across millions of animals nationwide, and the bill can reach over $2 billion annually.

Health risks add another layer of concern. The animals can spread more than two dozen bacterial, viral, and fungal infections to humans, farm animals, and wildlife. These can include leptospirosis, toxoplasmosis, and swine flu.

Protecting native ecosystems keeps natural resources stable, food supplies secure, and diseases contained.

What's being done about wild hogs?

Hired trappers are setting up equipment to catch the animals. If you see wild hogs in your area, tell local police, animal control, and the Squeal On Pigs tracking program.

If you come across a wild hog while on your own, don't panic or make quick moves. Moving closer or running can provoke the hog to come after you.

Generally speaking, these animals tend to avoid people, but they are active when the sun rises, when it sets, and overnight. Running into one is unlikely, but if it happens, back away slowly and give it space.

