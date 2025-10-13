Officials issue warning as concerning growth appears in US lake: 'Has never been eradicated'

Minnesota officials reported the presence of invasive starry stonewort in Benedict Lake. They are urging residents to assist in the removal of the plants.

What's happening?

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared that the invasive species was spotted near public access areas in the lake, according to the Park Rapids Enterprise. Starry stonewort has been found in 37 bodies of water in the state, according to the DNR.

The plant is characterized by its white, bulbous structures. It creates dense mats that restrict the growth of native water plants. Starry stonewort also impacts recreational spaces in lakes, inhibiting local residents from enjoying the water.

"Starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river but treatment or careful removal from waterbodies can help reduce the risk of spread and relieve associated nuisance impacts," the DNR said to the Park Rapids Enterprise.

Why is invasive starry stonewort important?

Invasive species take crucial resources away from native plants, which in turn affects local wildlife and communities. Local ecosystems have cultivated a delicate balance over the generations, with native plants and animals developing mutualistic relationships. Native flora also attracts critical pollinators that assist in plant and crop reproduction.

Human activity contributes to the spread of invasive species. For example, many people will release unwanted pets back into the wild, unaware that they are introducing a harmful population to the local environment. In the case of the starry stonewort, it spreads when water equipment carrying the algae is not properly cleaned. It's important to educate yourself on critical climate issues to understand better how to mitigate problems like this.

What's being done about invasive starry stonewort?

The DNR shared some guidance on the best way to remove starry stonewort. The department urged people to decontaminate their water equipment, clean it with high-pressure spray, and let it dry for five days before reusing. Representatives also encouraged residents to report any sightings of starry stonewort in bodies of water that have not previously seen the plant. This is to ensure that the agency has a clear idea of its spread.

