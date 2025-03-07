Historic battlefield is now site of a different kind of battle: 'I'm glad to see the work done'

Officials in Yorktown, Virginia, are entering phase two of their long-term project to remove a handful of particularly cumbersome invasive species that are threatening historical landmarks.

"There's a battle underway at Yorktown, but this time it doesn't involve the Redcoats," reported the Daily Press via the Virginia Gazette.

The invasive species, such as golden bamboo, empress tree, Chinese privet, wisteria, and English ivy, are being removed from the Colonial National Historic Park. The plan is to replace them all with native plants.

The first phase cut two acres of the invasive species surrounding the Yorktown Victory Monument and the George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge. The losses from damages in Virginia caused by invasive species are beyond $1 billion annually.

Park spokeswoman Sandra Tennyson said, "The park's goal is to limit the impact of invasive species on park lands … and protect natural and cultural resources."

Those involved in the effort are well aware of the time it will take to eliminate these plants. According to Laurie Fox, a horticulture associate with Virginia Tech's Hampton Roads Agricultural Research and Extension Center, "It takes three to five years at minimum just to get them under control, much less getting them not to come back."

Fox also mentioned that even after they're gone, continuous monitoring will be necessary, as bamboo, in particular, is very difficult to eradicate.

The third phase of eliminating the invasive plants will be using a foliar spray in an effort to kill the plants, which is a debatable strategy depending on whether or not the spray will be packed with chemicals.

Yorktown resident and owner of the Hornsby House Inn, David Bowditch, has witnessed the takeover of the invasive plants over the years. He shared that the hills he sled on as a child are now completely covered by invasive growth.

"The bamboo is quite invasive, and I'm glad to see the work done," Bowditch said. "Bamboo is difficult to keep out."

Invasive species are extremely problematic for ecosystems. They crowd out native plants, outcompeting them for soil, sunlight, nutrients, and other resources, which affect the insects, birds, and other animals that rely on those plants for survival. They're also incredibly difficult to get rid of because of their aggressively dominating nature.

Native plants, on the other hand, help ecosystems thrive, creating a balance where everything is able to coexist. Pollinators are especially grateful for the top-tier food sources and shelter, which should be a big deal for everyone considering they are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we take. This means pollinators are directly responsible for one-third of all the food we eat, making them crucial to our food supply as per the USDA.

Native lawns are also cheaper because they require less water, herbicides, pesticides, and fertilizer — all of which means significantly less maintenance. There are all sorts of options when it comes to rewilding, including clover lawns, vegetable gardens, wildflowers, xeriscaping, and buffalo grass, to name a few.

Going natural in a small area of your yard still comes with all the benefits for those not ready to take the full plunge.

