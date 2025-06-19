Community holds first-ever spearfishing event to combat fish wreaking havoc in local waters: 'We greet them with our spear'

"Hopefully down the line, it helps us."

The first-ever invasive species roundup at Hawaiʻi's Kealakekua Bay brought together 50 spearfishers who removed nearly 530 invasive fish in a day, reported Hawaii News Now.

The event occurred at Kealakekua Bay on Hawaiʻi Island, a protected marine site that has ironically become overrun with invasive fish species like roi, taape, and toau over the past 60 years. Organized by nonprofit organization ʻIke Lawai'a alongside federal and state leaders, the roundup collected 958 pounds of invasive fish that were either repurposed or used for research, per Hawaii News Now.

Spearfishing champion Calvin Lai Jr. described the experience as entering "an aquarium" where invasive fish showed no fear of humans.

"As soon as you jump off your kayak, they're wanting to greet you, so we greet them with our spear," Lai told Hawaii News Now.

The outcome? Healthier ocean ecosystems that support fishing, tourism, and coastal protection. With fewer invasive fish, native fish populations thrive and contribute to stronger reef systems that act as natural barriers against storms and erosion. When coral reefs recover, they also support the fishing industry that many Hawaiian families depend on for food and income.

Invasive species create problems by outcompeting native fish for food and territory. They reproduce quickly and often have no natural predators in their new environment, which lets them dominate ecosystems within decades. These invasive fish also change feeding patterns, damaging coral reefs and altering water quality.

Whether on land or sea, ridding the environment of invasive species is beneficial to us all.

"Nothing went to waste, and what you get out of there is the stuff that shouldn't have been there in the first place," said Krista Johnson, co-founder of Ike Lawaia, per Hawaii News Now. "Hopefully down the line, it helps us. It gives the coral a chance."

