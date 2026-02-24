  • Outdoors Outdoors

Expert shares satisfying before-and-after photos of massive landscaping project: 'Fantastic work'

"Don't ever stop!"

by Sarah Winfrey
Invasive species' removal is important for the environment, as illustrated by these viral before-and-after photos.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Getting rid of invasive plant species can be a lot of work, which is why it's good that there are people out there who make it their specialty. 

Invasive Species Guy (@invasivespeciesguy) removes these plants for a living. Recently, they posted before and after photos from Nanaimo in Canada, where they removed both Himalayan Blackberry root balls and English ivy by the contractor bag full. That's over 750 pounds and 22 contractor bags full of unwanted invasive vegetation. 

Invasive species aren't just a problem to get rid of, but they're bad for the environment they're in, too. They tend to take over, stealing water and resources from native plants until the native plants can't thrive anymore. They also tend to grow fast, which means they need a lot of resources, and they take everything they can get. 

Many homeowners just give up and let them take over because fighting them is so much work. However, it's worth the effort or the investment to get rid of them and rewild your yard, letting native plants grow and thrive. These plants don't need as much water or maintenance, so you'll save money keeping them alive. 

They also create a better ecosystem for pollinators. Since the world's food supply depends on pollination, it makes sense to promote these wherever and whenever possible. Choosing whatever yard options are available in your area, like clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping, can help you help the pollinators thrive, so we all continue to have plenty of food to eat. 

Other Instagrammers loved the land makeover and chimed in with praise.

"Inspiring! Thank you for your fantastic work and dedication!" one said. 

"You're a legend my dude! Don't ever stop!" someone else exclaimed. 

"The before and after photos truly show the great work you and others have done," someone else observed.

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider