Expert shares satisfying before-and-after photos of massive landscaping project: 'Fantastic work'

Getting rid of invasive plant species can be a lot of work, which is why it's good that there are people out there who make it their specialty.

Invasive Species Guy (@invasivespeciesguy) removes these plants for a living. Recently, they posted before and after photos from Nanaimo in Canada, where they removed both Himalayan Blackberry root balls and English ivy by the contractor bag full. That's over 750 pounds and 22 contractor bags full of unwanted invasive vegetation.

Invasive species aren't just a problem to get rid of, but they're bad for the environment they're in, too. They tend to take over, stealing water and resources from native plants until the native plants can't thrive anymore. They also tend to grow fast, which means they need a lot of resources, and they take everything they can get.

Many homeowners just give up and let them take over because fighting them is so much work. However, it's worth the effort or the investment to get rid of them and rewild your yard, letting native plants grow and thrive. These plants don't need as much water or maintenance, so you'll save money keeping them alive.

They also create a better ecosystem for pollinators. Since the world's food supply depends on pollination, it makes sense to promote these wherever and whenever possible. Choosing whatever yard options are available in your area, like clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping, can help you help the pollinators thrive, so we all continue to have plenty of food to eat.

Other Instagrammers loved the land makeover and chimed in with praise.

"Inspiring! Thank you for your fantastic work and dedication!" one said.

"You're a legend my dude! Don't ever stop!" someone else exclaimed.

"The before and after photos truly show the great work you and others have done," someone else observed.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.