  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers sound alarm over disturbing spread of unlikely pest: 'Entire ecosystems could shift'

"[They] are moving faster than we can manage or even monitor them."

by Simon Sage
The study concluded that almost two-thirds of natural habitats in India were hosting 11 major invasive plants.

Photo Credit: iStock

Experts are concerned after discovering significant biodiversity loss in southern Asia. 

What's happening?

In research published in the journal Nature Sustainability, scientists examined more than 1 million records from the National Tiger Conservation Authority. These records detailed vegetation trends between 2006 and 2022 across more than 100,000 square miles of India. 

As The Times of India observed, the experts found that the spread of invasive plants had been dramatically reducing food available to herbivores, which in turn has hurt the supply of tiger prey. 

The study concluded that almost two-thirds of natural habitats in India were hosting 11 major invasive plants. Some invasive species were even able to double their footprint in the span of the study's scope. 

According to researchers, the spread of invasive species has been exacerbated by shifting climate trends, widespread human transportation, and degradation of natural habitat. 

Why are invasive plants concerning?

When moved from their native habitat, plants and animals are free from the checks and balances they evolved with. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters

Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes.

Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough.

In a new home, they can become invasive, outcompeting local species, establishing monopolies on vital resources, and driving down biodiversity. 

"At current rates, entire ecosystems could shift from native to invasive dominance within a generation," said report author Ninad Mungi, per The Times. "These plants are moving faster than we can manage or even monitor them."

The researchers estimated that over the course of 60 years, invasive species have incurred $127.3 billion in costs in India. Others have pegged the damages from invasive species globally at hundreds of billions of dollars every year.  

What's being done about invasive species?

On an individual basis, a yard full of native species can limit the growth of invasive plants and help prop up local wildlife, especially embattled pollinators

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

On a larger scale, researchers encouraged the creation of national invasive species control measures, including monitoring, management, quarantine, and financing. 

"Such a mission would integrate invasion control into climate adaptation, poverty alleviation, and restoration programs," Mungi said, per The Times

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x