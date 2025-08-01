Officials deploy unexpected method to combat park-destroying plants: 'Not a petting zoo'

It shows how creativity can be effectively paired with practical solutions.

Creative approaches to environmental stewardship are always inspiring, and one town in New Jersey is leading by example with an innovative and intentional effort to support native plant growth and combat invasive species.

So, what is this innovative approach, you might ask? Believe it or not, it involves goats.

For the second year in a row, Morris County, New Jersey, has enlisted a herd of goats to tackle invasive plant species in Community Park, reports NorthJersey.com. These fast-growing invasives have been crowding out native plants, threatening the local ecosystem.

Instead of relying on harsh chemicals or labor-intensive methods, the town turned to a natural solution: goats from Matthew Hood's NeighborHood Farm.

The animals graze their way through the overgrowth during two weeks, offering an eco-friendly and effective approach to land management.

Once the goats are placed in the park, a solar-powered electric fence is installed around the area to protect them and keep out unwanted visitors. Borough officials have made it clear to residents that this is "NOT a petting zoo," and warned that the electric fence "can give quite a shock."

Matthew Hood, owner of NeighborHood Farm, offers this unique goat-grazing service to private landowners, local schools, and municipalities. According to Hood, demand is growing because goats are ideal for clearing overgrown areas that are difficult to reach with machinery and would take significant time and effort to manage by hand.

Invasive plants threaten ecosystems by crowding out native species, disrupting habitats, and making it harder for pollinators to thrive. For homeowners, they're tough to remove and often require costly, repeated effort.

Native landscaping, using plants like clover, buffalo grass, or drought-tolerant options like xeriscaping, saves time, conserves water, lowers bills, and supports pollinators that are vital to our food supply.

For homeowners, just like in local parks such as Community Park, creating native gardens and removing invasive species doesn't just benefit the environment and pollinators; it also has real, positive effects on everyday life. These efforts can help protect our food supply, reduce lawn maintenance, and lower water bills, saving you money and resources.

Local initiatives, like what is happening in Morris County, showcase how creativity can be effectively paired with practical solutions to address the ongoing challenge of protecting native plants.

