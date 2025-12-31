Residents alarmed as new EPA rules could foster spread of harmful creatures in US waterways: 'Felt by the people who live and work around [them]'

Prevention is the best way to prevent their spread.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is taking on what she considers to be weakened federal Environmental Protection Agency standards that open the Great Lakes to invasive species.

What's happening?

Nessel filed legal documents on Dec. 26 with the U.S. Court of Appeals on behalf of a coalition of attorneys general. They concern standards enacted in 2018 that strengthened ballast water treatment and other guidance to prevent invasive creatures from being transported to places they don't belong, according to a news release from Nessel's office.

The measure, among other things, streamlined federal, state, and local policy.

Resulting regulations banned ships from taking on ballast water — extra weight needed for vessel stability and maneuverability — in areas with invasive species. Ballast is one of the main ways marine life hitchhikes to other parts of the world, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Nessel and the Attorneys General from Vermont and Illinois argued that the latest EPA standards finalized last year weakened those provisions.

"The harms caused by invasive species spread through ballast water are catastrophic, well documented, and felt by the people who live and work around the Great Lakes," Nessel said in the release.

Additionally, Wisconsin Public Radio reported that only new ships are now required to install ballast water treatment systems. The EPA gave older ships a pass to save them the expense, and because of lake travel perils, such as ice accumulation.

Why are the weakened rules important?

The EPA considers invasive species in the Great Lakes to be a "significant and immediate threat" to the economy, environment, and human health. Protective policies are in place to minimize their impact, and 34% of the 180 documented non-native lake species are considered invasive.

Those aquatic creatures can cause ecological damage to native species. Recreation, tourism, and commercial fishing also suffer as a result, per the EPA. Invasive species have collectively caused $200 million a year in damage to the Great Lakes.

The silver carp is an example of an out-of-place species going wild. The Missouri and Platte Rivers are so full of them that they literally jump into boats.

Nessel's statement identified golden mussels as a creature of concern that could enter the lakes through ballast water. Their trajectory could be similar to that of the zebra mussel decades ago.

The zebra variety arrived in ballast water from the Caspian and Black seas. They are now outcompeting native species for food and space. Prevention is the best way to prevent their spread, according to the National Park Service.

"By keeping invasive species out, we're helping ensure these waters remain a source of pride and opportunity for future generations," Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Director Phil Roos said in the release.

What's being done to help?

Staying informed about changing regulations can guide your advocacy to support policies that are best for the environment. Challenges to harmful regulations can help keep them in check.

Innovative solutions are also possible. Missouri Coast Fisheries has converted the invasive carp problem into a business. The fisheries' team harvests the carp and turns it into leather, fertilizer, dog treats, and food for people.

