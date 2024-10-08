Officials wage war on elusive animal capable of wiping out fragile 'Galápagos of the north' ecosystem — here's the catch

"The threat is never one that the community would take lightly."

A rat sighting on a remote Alaskan island sparked concern about the invasive species' effects on native bird populations.

Wildlife officials and residents are watching for rodents that threaten one of the world's most ecologically diverse places.

What's happening?

As the Guardian reported, rats are notorious for stowing away on sea vessels and inhabiting remote islands, putting native birds at risk. A rat was spotted on Alaska's Saint Paul Island, prompting officials to search through grasses and set up traps and cameras.

Lauren Divine, director of the Aleut community of Saint Paul Island's ecosystem conservation office, said: "We've seen this on other islands and in different locations in Alaska and across the world — that rats absolutely decimate seabird colonies, so the threat is never one that the community would take lightly."

Wildlife officials asked the community of about 350 people to watch for rodent activity. They also asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for permission to bring a dog onto the island to hunt for rats. Otherwise, dogs are prohibited on Saint Paul Island to protect fur seals.

Why are invasive rats important?

Saint Paul Island is a birding haven with significant ecological diversity, earning it the nickname "Galápagos of the north."

Agencies have needed to remove non-native rats from hundreds of islands worldwide, which typically takes many years and costs millions of dollars. The last known rat on Saint Paul Island took a year to catch and was found dead in 2019.

Preventing rat infestations on remote islands will save time and money, allowing native species to continue to live and thrive where they belong.

Declining wildlife populations impact the food chain and food supplies, destroy natural ecosystems, and cause devastating financial hits to local economies.

What's being done about invasive species control?

Communities like Saint Paul Island have established rodent surveillance programs with rat traps near waterfront areas and airports. These programs are designed to kill invasive rats that arrive on vessels so they don't repopulate and threaten native birds and other animals.

However, this is not an issue exclusive to Saint Paul Island. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working to analyze strategies to get rid of tens of thousands of rats on four uninhabited Aleutian chain islands to protect millions of seabirds.

As an individual, you can fight against invasive species that threaten your local ecosystem by adding native plants to your yard. Landscaping with native plants saves you money and maintenance time while conserving water for lower utility bills and supporting pollinators that fuel our food supply.

If you live somewhere threatened by non-native animals, promptly report any sightings or signs of activity to local authorities to support vital conservation efforts.

