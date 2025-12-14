Experts make surprising discovery after major hurricane: 'In places where they were not found'

Invasive plants are making a surprising return across Sanibel and Captiva, prompting a new alert from the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, reported Sanibel Captiva, Island Reporter, Islander, and Current.

After hurricanes temporarily suppressed many non-native species, several aggressive plants have begun reappearing with unexpected speed and spreading into areas where they had not previously established themselves.

Their resurgence is worrying land managers and residents who have been working to support the islands' slow ecological recovery following multiple seasons of damaging storm activity that reshaped the landscape.

What's happening?

According to the foundation, Hurricanes Ian, Helene, and Milton pushed saltwater deep onto the islands, killing the root systems of both native and non-native plants.

That temporarily slowed the spread of invasives such as air potato, Brazilian pepper, wedelia, climbing cassia, and lead tree. However, as this year's rainy season lowered salinity, long-dispersed seeds began to germinate.

SCCF noted that some species, including the hardy mother-in-law's tongue, survived saltwater with little difficulty and are now expanding quickly. The organization reports that several invasives are "starting to grow in places where they were not found," creating new hotspots across the islands.





Why is this concerning?

Invasive plants often outcompete native vegetation for sunlight, nutrients, and space, weakening the natural systems that support wildlife and local communities. When native plants decline, soil stability decreases, food webs shrink, and natural storm buffers become less effective.

These ripple effects can slow recovery after extreme weather and create long-term vulnerabilities for people living in storm-prone regions.

Protecting native species helps maintain natural resources, safeguard local food networks, and reduce the spread of pests or plant diseases that can thrive when ecosystems lose balance. For communities already rebuilding after major storms, further setbacks to native habitats make future resilience harder to achieve.

What's being done?

SCCF's Wildlife & Habitat Management team is actively treating areas on its lands where invasive species are attempting to take hold, focusing on rapid removal before plants become established.

The foundation encourages property owners to act early as well, since young plants are easier to control and less likely to spread into neighboring areas.

Residents who spot invasive growth can contact SCCF for guidance on identification and removal, helping support the islands' long-term ecological community stability.

