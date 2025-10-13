Volunteers band together to tackle worsening problem at old fish hatchery: 'Starts small until they explode'

"It'll take several years before you're really starting to see a decent dent in some things."

A Virginia island called on the help of volunteers to help eradicate several invasive plant species.

A community-led restoration project on Chapel Island provided the tools and training to help remove English ivy, Japanese honeysuckle, and Chinese privet — all of which are non-native plant species. After decades of industrial activity, the old fish hatchery island suffered from soil disturbance and litter.

The efforts are organized by the James River Association, avoiding chemicals to rid the island of invasives whenever possible. The restoration field manager, Joey Shelton, was quoted by The Richmonder as written by Elle Cota, "They just consume entire ecosystems, smothering out or killing a lot of the natives."

Shelton explained the hope is that hand-pulling and pruning will suffice to allow for natural regeneration — a process allowing native plants already in the dirt to grow and reassert themselves. Funds from environmental grants will be used to plant native trees and shrubs in needed areas.

"With limited staff and funding, community support is essential to sustaining progress," said Cat McGuigan, invasive species management program coordinator for Friends of the James River Park, according to The Richmonder, as written by Cota. "Volunteers play a really big role."

Invasive species are aggressive and fast-spreading. Once they take root, they're practically impossible to get rid of, crowding out native flowers and plants, wreaking havoc on entire ecosystems.

"The population of invasive plants often starts small until they explode," said assistant director of the VCU Rice Rivers Center, Edward Crawford. "People just don't really have an idea of the ecological, environmental, economic and public health issues that these organisms can cause."

Because invasives are so hard to remove, it can be an arduous, lengthy, and discouraging process.

McGuigan pointed out, "It'll take several years before you're really starting to see a decent dent in some things."

Eradication is not cheap. In fact, as reported by The Richmonder, Crawford estimates the cost of managing invasive species in the U.S. exceeds $137 billion annually.

Native plants thrive in their natural environment with little to no maintenance or human assistance because they've adapted to specific areas over thousands of years. Make sure you're landscaping with plants and flowers native to your zone to boost the health of your yard and the surrounding ecosystem. It's especially important for pollinators, who are the spine of our food supply.

Rewilding with native plants or transitioning to a natural lawn with clover, vegetables, or xeriscaping are all low-cost, planet-kind ways to modernize your lawn and make life easier on yourself. Even starting with a small portion and growing from there allows homeowners to start reaping the benefits without fully committing.

