Nature center shares uplifting before-and-after photos after taking care of pest invasion: 'That's awesome'

The Silver Lake Nature Center in Bristol, Pennsylvania, celebrated some great news by sharing it in a post on Facebook.

It shared a series of photos from a recent volunteer day and wrote: "These amazing Volunteers & Staff worked so hard to remove Japanese Honeysuckle, Wisteria Vine, & Amur Honeysuckle throughout the Nature Preserve. This helps to clear the way so that we can plant more Native Species, which helps to support local Wildlife."

The volunteers and staff were part of the nature center's invasive plants removal team. While any invasive plant species will wreak havoc on native plants and ecosystems, wisteria and the Amur honeysuckle tree are some of the worst offenders.

Wisteria can grow to be 40 feet tall, killing shrubs and trees, displacing native vegetation, and altering how much light forest floors receive. Meanwhile, Amur honeysuckle can reach heights of 30 feet, smothering native plants in shade and causing them to die out.

Invasive plant species such as these may seem lovely at first glance, but they spread quickly and thoroughly, destroying the biodiversity of an area.

They can also be tough to remove for good, particularly for homeowners whose yards (and occasionally homes) are being overrun. The challenge of removing these invasive species and the potential costs associated with removal can be a major headache for homeowners.

However, native plant species, like those mentioned by the nature center, are an excellent countermeasure against invasive plants, whether in a preserve or a backyard. Installing a native lawn in place of a regular one can help prevent invasive species from becoming widespread. It can also save money and time on outdoor maintenance as well as reduce water usage.

Just a few of the most common, low-maintenance native species one can start with include clover and buffalo grass, although each region will have its own native plants.

Along with saving time and money, homes with native lawns tend to attract more pollinators and local wildlife. Pollinators are essential to protecting human food supplies, so the more there are, the better off we are, which means even making a small part of one's yard native will offer amazing benefits.

The Silver Lake Nature Center's forest cleanup will likely have significant effects. As one Facebook user commented: "That's awesome! Thank you."

