Experts issue warning as harmful growth spreads across US region: 'Human health harm'

Invasive plant species are spreading rapidly across Florida, and they're quietly causing serious damage to both natural ecosystems and homeowners' yards.

According to a Fox 13 report, invasive plant species, such as Brazilian pepper, air potato, and lygodium, are overrunning large swaths of Florida's landscape.

These plants are not native to the region, but once introduced, they spread quickly and are extremely difficult to control.

"An invasive species has a very specific definition," Alyssa Vinson, an urban forestry extension agent with Hillsborough County, told Fox 13. "It's one that is not from here, and it is causing economic, environmental, or human health harm."

Florida's warm, wet climate provides a welcome environment for some invasive species, which can outcompete native vegetation for sunlight, water, and nutrients. That leaves less room for native plants that local wildlife depends on.

In Florida, invasive plant species are leading to sand erosion, increasing the risk of fire spread, and causing allergic reactions.

There are people working to combat the spread of these invasive species. A group called Keep Pinellas Beautiful holds events in which volunteers replace invasive plants with native ones.

"We don't just do an invasive removal, and we don't just do a planting," executive director Pat DePlasco told Fox 13. "We educate while we're doing them."

Experts say one of the most effective solutions for invasive plants is prevention.

Homeowners can start by choosing native and low-maintenance landscaping options. Native plants are naturally adapted to local conditions, meaning they need less water, fertilizer, and upkeep while supporting pollinators and wildlife.

Rewilding yards with native plants can help restore balance at a neighborhood level and reduce the spread of invasive species over time.

With volunteer groups and local homeowners lending their helping hands and green thumbs, native flora may have a chance against these invaders.

