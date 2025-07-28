Expert raises red flags after making concerning discoveries on local trail: 'It's hard to feel relaxed'

Taking a walk in nature is typically a great way to get a needed mental health break from work. That is, unless your job is with an invasive plant organization, and work just won't leave you alone.

A worker for Sea to Sky Invasive Species Council, a company based in British Columbia, Canada, shared her recent saga on the organization's official TikTok account (@ssinvasives).

@ssinvasives Have you seen any invasive plants on your walks recently? We certainly have. The only thing better than a mental health walk is a mental health plant removal session! Here's how to remove invasive plants near you: Step 1: Make sure you are allowed to remove it! If you're on private property, you need landowner permission before removing. Step 2: Research the plant. Head to our website to find the best removal techniques: ssisc.ca/invasives/invasive-plants/ Step 3: Remove the plant. Remember to bring a garbage bag with you! Step 4: Dispose of the plant. Invasive plants go in the garbage, NOT the compost! Any questions? Drop us a message in the comments or our DMs 👇 #VideoDescription: A woman in athleticwear introduces Mountain Bluet, an invasive blue flowered plant in the Sea to Sky region. She pulls out the plant and puts it into garbage bags. #GreenThumb #MountainBluet #PerennialCornflower #InvasivePlantRemoval #DoItForThePlanet ♬ original sound - Sea to Sky Invasives

The narrator admits that her walks "feel way less refreshing" when she can't help but notice all the invasive plants.

Her walk was marred by invasive mountain bluet, also known as perennial cornflower, that was on a nearby trail. She revealed that it can easily escape gardens and spread rapidly in natural areas. Looks can be deceiving, as the colorful plant is bad news for native plants.

Invasive plants can often appear harmless, but they come with a mountain of negative consequences. Still, many homeowners may mistakenly buy them and plant them while being unaware of the ripple effects.

One common problem is impacting native plants that are important to pollinators, which, by extension, makes them critical to our food sources. Planting native plants can come with other positives for homeowners, including saving money, time, and resources such as water.

In the case of the mountain bluet, the narrator notes that it displaces native plants that are crucial to food production. Fortunately, she has pointers for what to do about the invader if you spot it.

First, make sure you are legally allowed to remove it — if it's on private property, you'll need to get permission from the landowner. Second, learn how to properly remove the plant.

The narrator suggests her council's website for all the information you'll need. In general, you can look for resources in your area to find which plants are invasive and how to deal with them.

For mountain bluet, the key thing is to remove as much of the roots as possible, because they're prone to resprouting. Lastly, the final step is the trash and not the compost, where it will wreak havoc again.

Commenters wanted to know why mountain bluet was even getting to homeowners.

One asked: "Why are retail home gardens allowed to sell invasive species?"

"It's unfortunate but there aren't super strict plant sale regulations in BC yet," the original poster explained.

Another viewer shared empathy: "It's hard to feel relaxed when you see invasive species EVERYWHERE."

