Volunteers gather to rip out harmful growth threatening botanical garden: 'Absolutely awful and impossible to get rid of'

They put in many hours of work.

TikToker Nick Rust (@rusty_exotics), a self-proclaimed biochemist turned botanist, shared a video highlighting the progress he and his team made in removing multiple invasive species from a large area of a nature preserve that had been overrun.

"My first invasive plant removal event!" he said.

The team was targeting four different invasive plant species that Rust described as "Category 1 invasive," which he says is the most dangerous kind.

Though some are beautiful, invasive species have the ability to cause significant harm to ecosystems. They spread rapidly and monopolize resources, robbing native plants of everything they need to survive.

Invasive plants require regular upkeep to control, and these had overtaken a large section of the preserve.

After many hours of work, Rust's team had cleared a large area, leaving room for native plants to grow and thrive.

Invasive plants can be a huge problem because they disrupt ecosystems, competing with native plants for sunlight, water, and nutrients. Since they are not native, they have no natural predators to keep them in check, so they can grow out of control quickly if they are not managed.

In addition to harming native plants, invasive species cause an imbalance that also has negative effects on animals and insects in the area, creating a ripple effect.

Invasive plants can also cause environmental and economic damage to the agricultural industry by destroying crops, which affects people — sometimes from areas near and far — who rely on the crops for food.

Invasive plants can grow when seeds spread, or sometimes they are planted accidentally. It is important to know which plants are native to your area and to quickly manage or remove invasive species.

Rewilding your yard and planting a native lawn are excellent ways to keep your yard balanced. By growing only native species, you can create a beautiful landscape that is low-maintenance and requires less water, which is another win for the environment –– as well as you and your wallet.

Rust was appreciative of the help he received in removing the invasive species, and commenters chimed in with their experiences.

Someone described how their yard was taken over by one of the plants, saying they were "absolutely awful and impossible to get rid of."

