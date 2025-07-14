  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials issue warning as invasive animals spread rapidly in new territory: 'You shouldn't find them roaming wild'

by Sam Westmoreland
Canadian officials have issued a warning about an invasive species popping up near homes. 

According to the Cowichan Valley Citizen, the Invasive Species Council of British Columbia (ISCBC) has launched a campaign to encourage citizens to report sightings of invasive pigs in their area. The Squeal on Pigs campaign aims to raise awareness about a potentially growing issue for the British Columbian ecosystem: unowned pigs that are left to roam uncontrolled across the landscape. 

While pigs remain a vital source of meat and a valuable agricultural resource, when left unchecked in a new habitat, they can devastate the environment.. Pigs can weigh up to 440 pounds and will eat almost anything they can find, with little regard for the impact it has on the local ecosystem or environment. And a fully grown pig can be incredibly difficult for predators to take down, given their size and strength. 

Feral pigs are also notoriously difficult for humans to wrangle and pose a serious threat to food stores and fields. 

Both plant and animal invasive species are dangerous for ecosystems, as they can consume resources that native plants and animals need to survive. Once they begin to thrive, invasive species can be very difficult to eradicate. 

To support native wildlife and help keep invasive plants at bay, it's beneficial to rewild your property or install a natural lawn with options such as buffalo grass and clover. Native plants support animals like pollinators, which help protect our food supply, and even reduce maintenance requirements and water bills for homeowners, saving them time and money. 

According to the ISCBC, invasive pig populations have embedded themselves in several Canadian provinces, including Manitoba, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. However, as of now, there are no confirmed invasive pig herds in British Columbia, although there have been sightings of unowned pigs in several small towns in the province. British Columbian law requires you to have your pigs securely fenced in, and the ISCBC recommends double fencing to prevent feral pigs from reaching them or their food, and potentially breeding with them. 

With this campaign, the ISCBC hopes to thwart any potential problems in British Columbia before they escalate. 

"You don't expect to find pigs in your kitchen. You shouldn't find them roaming wild in B.C. either. Invasive pigs are no joke, and the province has a rare chance to act before they become a real problem," the ISCBC said in a press release on the new campaign, via the Cowichan Valley Citizen.

