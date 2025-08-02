Officials sound alarm over 'road-trip ruiner' threatening scenic landscapes: 'Can grow up to 5 meters tall'

Invasive phragmites are tall, grass-like plants that are spreading rampantly throughout Ontario and nearby regions in Canada.

What's happening?

According to The Weather Network, the Ontario Phragmites Action Program has dubbed the plant "the road-trip ruiner" because of how it towers over cars and blocks beautiful landscape views.

The Invasive Species Centre describes the plant as "an invasive grass with blue-green leaves and large, fluffy seedheads. It forms dense stands that can grow up to 5 meters tall."

The plant thrives in wet environments, and its seeds spread by attaching to bikes, boats, boots, all-terrain vehicles, and other vehicles. Experts believe the native European plant came to Canada on the ballasts of ships or in packing materials.

Why are these phragmites a problem?

The invasive phragmites aren't just ruining road-trip views. They also hinder recreational activity, increase wildfire risks, push out native plant species, and cause visibility issues for drivers.

The grassy plant is swallowing people's docks and obstructing shorelines, making activities like swimming, fishing, and boating impossible. It can threaten agricultural activity if it competes with crops, weakening the local food supply and hurting farmers' livelihoods.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

These plants also threaten local wildlife. Its aggressive behavior hoards resources and bullies out native species, reducing biodiversity. Every plant and animal plays a crucial role in maintaining its ecosystem's balance. When an invasive species comes in, it disrupts this balance, causing dangerous ripple effects.

There can be far-reaching consequences of reduced biodiversity, like unstable weather conditions, rampant diseases, and food and water scarcity. Eradicating invasive species is essential for creating a healthy environment where humans and native species can thrive.

What's being done to manage phragmites?

The OPAP advises people to learn how to identify the plants and report any sightings to officials. It's also recommended to clean recreational equipment, such as hiking boots, bicycles, and other vehicles, to stop the spread of seeds.

Property owners should refrain from mowing the phragmites, as this can disperse the seeds. An environmentally friendly way to remove them is to release a herd of goats, which love to eat the grassy plant, into a patch or field of phragmites.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.