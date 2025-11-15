Researchers track spread of one of the world's most dire health threats: 'Our findings can inform control strategies'

Scientists and health officials around the world are constantly seeking new ways to fight this and save lives.

Researchers at Baylor University are studying where mosquitoes are moving and how they're adapting in order to help fight one of the world's biggest health threats: malaria.

In 2022, 249 million malaria cases were reported globally, with 608,000 of those resulting in death. These numbers are only expected to worsen as an overheating planet helps mosquitoes expand their ranges and extend their active seasons, including their spread to higher altitudes.

In fact, one recent study projected that an additional 554,000 people could die from malaria between 2030 and 2049 if global temperatures continue rising at the current rate.

While Africa accounts for over 94% of global malaria cases and 95% of deaths, recent, locally transmitted malaria cases in the United States highlight an increased risk in North America, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The team at Baylor is helping to address this global problem by studying invasive mosquito species and their evolving resistance to control methods, according to the Baylor Lariat.

The publication summarized the Carter Lab's research projects, which combined field biology, molecular genetics, and data analysis.

Graduate student Ayomikun Aderounmu is focusing on Anopheles stephensi, a newly identified mosquito species in East Africa that transmits malaria. Using genomic tools, Aderounmu's research aims to understand how the mosquito spreads and adapts.

"Our findings can inform control strategies and help predict future outbreaks," Aderounmu told the Lariat.

Scientists and health officials around the world are constantly seeking new ways to fight malaria and save lives. A new one-dose malaria vaccine offered some hope, demonstrating 90% protection against the disease.

Moreover, scientists say they can now treat mosquitoes with drugs that will target the parasite that carries malaria. Deploying these solutions could become more complicated, however, as the U.S. recently halted funding for malaria aid and research.

Meanwhile, the team at Baylor relies on relationships with researchers worldwide to conduct its research.

"Our work wouldn't be possible without our collaborators around the world," said Dr. Tamar Carter, a Baylor professor of biology who runs the lab. "But much of the data generation and analysis happens right here on campus."

