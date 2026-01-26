Experts issue warning about invading threat in crucial waterways: 'Significant changes'

Experts emphasize that prevention and early detection are the most effective tools.

An invading threat is growing in China's waterways: invasive mollusks.

In a new study from scientists in China and the University of California, Irvine, researchers warn that the increasing presence of non-native snails, clams, and other shellfish is already damaging ecosystems.

What's happening?

According to the research published in Scientific Reports, 61 non-native mollusk species are now established across China. Many of the species were introduced intentionally through commercial breeding or aquarium trading, while others were introduced unintentionally through shipping.

Alarmingly, nearly 60% of these mollusk introductions occurred after 2000, signaling an acceleration tied to economic and technological growth. Once released into rivers, wetlands, and coastal waters, they spread quickly. Southern regions of China, with dense waterways and warmer conditions, have seen the most.

Some species, such as apple snails, were initially brought in for food production but escaped, quickly reproduced, and became difficult to control.

Why are invasive mollusks concerning?

Invasive species of mollusks outcompete native species for food and habitat because of their inherently advantageous traits, such as rapid reproduction and biofouling. That loss of biodiversity weakens ecosystems that people rely on for clean water, fisheries, and agriculture.

Several invasive species have damaged crops such as rice, threatening farmers' livelihoods and food security. Others can host parasites that spread disease, increasing risks to human health through contaminated water, food, or direct contact.

Native mollusks play a vital role in their ecosystems by filtering water, supporting aquatic food webs, and stabilizing soil. When invasive species take over, those benefits can disappear, resulting in increased pollution and struggling fisheries.

The study's authors noted that these invasions have a high potential to cause "significant negative ecological and economic impacts" as most invasive mollusks are "ecological engineers" that graze on native plants or prey on insects and fish. Over time, this can cause "significant changes" across rivers, lakes, and estuaries in China.

What's being done about these invasive threats?

Wildlife experts emphasize that prevention and early detection are the most effective tools against invasive species such as mollusks, plants, wild hogs, and carp. The study called for stricter regulation of commercial breeding, tighter controls on food imports, and expanded monitoring tools to catch threats before they spread.

Examples of potential solutions include recent bounty programs for carp across the U.S., native plant restoration projects in Malta, detection and containment programs for mussels in Utah and Colorado, and reintroducing native species that feed on invasive ones, such as lemon sharks in Brazil.

Individuals can help by raising awareness and talking about climate issues with friends and family, supporting local biodiversity with a native plant garden, and staying updated on local environmental issues and policies.

