Scientists make fascinating discovery after observing newly found species in deep Atlantic waters: 'We know so little'

Researchers at the British Antarctic Survey and the Senckenberg Society for Nature Research have discovered a new species of deep-sea mollusk with a surprising symbiotic relationship.

The Fissidentalium aurae was found in the abyssal Newfoundland sea below a depth of 3,300 meters. What makes this tusk shell mollusk unique is that anemones were found living on its shell. This kind of symbiosis has been seen in the Pacific Ocean before, but never in the Atlantic.

Since the mollusk has something coming along for the ride, it can't burrow as deeply as mollusks typically do. At 5.5 centimeters long, it's also bigger than its nearest cousins. Katrin Linse, the discovery's lead author, told Phys.org about her reaction to the new species.

"It was exciting to discover a new species, but realizing its living arrangement has not been seen before in the region in such deep waters was truly fascinating! It serves as a reminder that we know so little about life in the deep, particularly the way that it adapts and how species pull together to benefit from each other's presence."

It turns out that this discovery was a double-whammy. The type of anemone that has latched onto the Fissidentalium aurae remains an exciting mystery. The closest researchers were able to catalog it was in the Actinostolidae family. They've published the DNA analysis for others to examine.

The deep sea remains full of undiscovered life, with new species being found all the time. The extreme nature of these environments causes wildlife to make specific adaptations. Erratically shifting ocean temperatures and acidification pose a significant threat to those delicate balances.

If we want to preserve this hidden world long enough to see what's in it, we'll need to be more mindful of what we put into the ocean and what we take out of it. Enforcing ocean protection areas is a great start.

Report co-author Jenny Neuhaus expressed her ongoing sense of wonder after publishing.

"The discovery of this beautiful species shows that the deep sea never ceases to surprise us. Not only is it fascinating to scientists to find new species, but also sparks curiosity in the general public."

