  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts issue warning after concerning creatures wash up on US beach: 'Don't belong here'

"They are beautiful."

by Cassidy Lovell
Beachgoers in Texas are seeing increasing numbers of invasive jellyfish washing ashore.

Photo Credit: iStock

On Texas beaches, experts are concerned after increased sightings of an invasive marine creature washed up on the shore. 

What's happening?

Beachgoers in Texas are seeing increasing numbers of invasive jellyfish lying on the sand, according to My San Antonio.

The Australian white-spotted jellyfish have a large, bell-shaped head covered in small, white spots and frilly legs. They're quite large, with an average diameter of 20 inches.

Native to Australia and its surrounding waters, the jellyfish likely hitched a ride through ships' ballast water.

Ships take in water in the ballast tanks or empty cargo holds in order to maintain stability. This water, drawn directly from the open ocean or harbors and docks, can contain bacteria, plankton, eggs, and all sorts of organisms.

Ballast water is a common way for invasive marine species to spread. For example, an invasive seaweed spread throughout Spain and Sicily after being introduced through ballast water.

TCD Partner Spotlight

💡Exclusive offers from trusted brands

There's a reason dermatologists use this daily sunscreen themselves more than any other

Dermatologists see and understand skin at a much deeper level than the rest of us — which is why they trust, recommend, and personally use EltaMD more than any other brand.

EltaMD's clinically tested formulas are designed for consistent daily wear to build long-term resilience with a lightweight, moisturizing texture — plus hyaluronic acid to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This daily skin care line brings in-office results into the comfort of your at-home routine

PCA Skin's new daily care line extends the benefits of professional treatments to your at-home routine, with cleansers, serums, and moisturizers formulated to address specific concerns.

Their in-office treatments have delivered transformative results for 35 years — and now you have a unique opportunity to get the same quality care in the comfort of your own home.

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

While gorgeous, these jellyfish are a long way from home.

"They are beautiful, but don't belong here," Jace Tunnell, community engagement editor at the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, told My San Antonio.

Why is the species' presence concerning?

Invasive species can wreak havoc on their new environment. Invasive plants and animals outcompete other species for resources and reduce biodiversity.

Along with habitat loss, invasive species are one of the leading drivers of extinction. This jellyfish specifically puts plankton-eating marine life, like shrimp, at risk.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

How concerned are you about the plastic waste in our oceans?

Extremely 😫

I'm pretty concerned 😥

A little 😟

Not much 😕

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The Australian white-spotted jellyfish's venom isn't strong enough to kill prey, so they mainly feast on plankton. However, their ravenous appetite for zooplankton poses a significant threat to local species, which are now experiencing tougher competition and food shortages.

What's being done to remove the jellyfish?

Removing the jellyfish will be difficult, but not impossible. Because invasive species reproduce so rapidly, the faster the jellyfish are removed, the better. Researchers are noting where the jellyfish are washing ashore to track their spread.

The best way to handle invasive species is to prevent them from becoming invasive in the first place. For ships, this means better ballast water management, like flushing water in the open ocean far from shore. Better safe than sorry.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x