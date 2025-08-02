Beekeepers issue urgent warning over invasive threat spreading across country: 'It's important to sight these'

The National Bee Unit is working with the public to monitor sightings and set traps for the hornets to confirm their presence.

Beekeepers in the United Kingdom are requesting help from the public, asking them to keep an eye out for invasive hornets to help protect their native bees.

What's happening?

The yellow-legged, or Asian, hornets have been spreading throughout Europe and are now nesting in parts of England, according to a report from the BBC.

To help track and eliminate the nests, researchers are urging people to report them to the National Bee Unit, an organization that works to ensure the health and survival of bees.

"If you look at France, it's thought there's now an Asian hornet nest in every square kilometer of the country, which is why it's important to sight these [in the U.K.] and let the National Bee Unit do something about them," Mick Brian, a beekeeper in southwest England, told the BBC.

Why is tracking invasive hornets important?

Yellow-legged hornets are predators of other insects like honeybees, butterflies, and hoverflies, presenting a risk to invertebrate diversity, per the National Bee Unit. They also pose a risk to anyone with allergies to hornet or wasp stings.

Additionally, they are voracious predators. The Guardian reported that the hornets can kill 50 bees a day and have decimated colonies in Italy and France.

Their impact on honeybee populations is particularly dangerous not just for the health of the bees but also for the agricultural industry. For example, honeybees pollinate $15 billion worth of crops in the United States alone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Without bees, crops may not get the pollination necessary for survival, which could lead to lower production — raising prices of produce and other foods around the world.

What's being done about invasive hornets?

The National Bee Unit is working with the public to monitor sightings and set traps for the hornets to confirm their presence. They can then deploy a "contingency response," which helps eliminate nests in the area and continue monitoring for any future appearances.

You can also help support bee and other insect populations by planting a native garden and choosing plants suited to your area that draw in bees.

